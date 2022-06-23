Government Taskforce Needs To Ask The Right Questions

The Association of Wall & Ceiling Industries has welcomed the announcement that a Government taskforce will be set-up to investigate and review the current plasterboard supply issues.

Daniel Pepperell, President of AWCI, stated “The task force will need to understand that plasterboard installation is more than supply. New Zealand had two large competitors, Knauf and USG Boral, both enter and then exit the market. So, the first question is why couldn't these large and very well-resourced companies make it work?”

Pepperell continues “GIB plasterboard has been incredibly successful in New Zealand because they understand the entire system from design to consent to build. They understand that plasterboard is the most visible part of any interior. If plasterboard is installed incorrectly, the client simply won’t pay for it.”

“Other local competitors within the market, such as Elephant Plasterboard also need to be consulted to understand what real life barriers exist as we use and build with plasterboard differently than overseas.”

The Association of Wall and Ceiling Industries (AWCI) has been vocal around the current plasterboard supply challenges, leaving suppliers in a situation where they have to introduce new allocation models to manage demand.

Pepperell continued “There are other options of supply for plasterboard. Elephant Plasterboard or Gyprock are both great products. I don’t see a lot of usage expertise on the taskforce so we hope they engage with actual users to understand the whole system.”

Pepperell continued “GIB plasterboard has been very successful because all their products carry full BRANZ Appraisals. They have heavily invested in the New Zealand industry and the task force needs to understand the reasons behind that”

