Who Are The Best Broadband, Power And Mobile Businesses In New Zealand? NZ Compare Awards 2022 - Call For Entries

Recognising excellence, leadership and innovation in the New Zealand utility sectors, the NZ Compare Awards are back for the 6th year and in response to consumer demand, the organisers have introduced MOBILE Awards for the first time.

2021 saw the NZ Compare Awards limited to an online event due to COVID restrictions, but 2022 sees the event return as an in-person celebration with a Gala Awards night hosted by Mike McRoberts in Auckland on December 1st 2022.

As the boundaries between the utility industries continue to blur the organisers have responded to growing demand to increase the categories and industries celebrated by the NZ Compare Awards and will now recognise excellence and achievement within New Zealand’s BROADBAND, ENERGY and MOBILE sectors for the first time.

First held in 2017 with a humble 50 guests and growing each year, the 2022 event will see over 350 key industry members attend, what organisers are confident will be, an incredible evening at the Hunua Rooms within Auckland’s recently refurbished Aotea Centre.

Award categories are consumer driven and informed by the 300,000 Kiwis who use NZ Compare websites each month. Winning carries real gravitas with the Kiwi consumer and the awards represent an opportunity to be confident in the talent and vision your company has worked so hard towards. This significant event will recognise the companies that provide New Zealanders with the very best products and services across these essential industries.

The NZ Compare Awards are supported by a wide range of companies including Movinghub, Vector Metering, Chorus, realestate.co.nz and Neighbourly. The prestigious awards will recognise the companies that provide New Zealanders with the very best products and services in their industries. With a range of different categories including best home and mobile provider, best customer support, fastest service, best rural provider and best broadband innovation.

Winning an NZ Compare Award depends on a combination of criteria. These include consumer surveys and reviews on the NZ Compare websites and decisions from our expert judging panel.

"Judged by an independent panel of New Zealand experts and presented at our gala awards event, the NZ Compare Awards provide a unique stage on which we recognize and reward the achievements of the New Zealand utility sectors." said Gavin Male, CEO of NZ Compare.

The awards are open for on-line entry from August 17th 2022 at https://awards.nzcompare.com/ and closing deadline is 10 October 2022.

The Award Categories for 2022 are:

BROADBAND

-Best Wireless Service Provider

-Best Digital Innovation

-Best Value Broadband Provider

-Best Rural Service Provider

-Best Bundled Plan

-Best Customer Support - Broadband

-Best Fibre Broadband Provider

-People’s Choice Award

-Best Business Broadband

-Broadband Provider of the Year

POWER

-Best Business Power Provider

-Best Energy Innovation

-Best Value Energy Provider

-Best Customer Loyalty / Reward Initiative

-Best Customer Support - Power

-People’s Choice Award Power

-Power Provider of the Year

MOBILE

-Mobile Network of the Year

-Best Customer Support - Mobile

-Best Network for Business

-Best Value Mobile Provider

NZ COMPARE SUPREME AWARDS

-Making a Difference

-Utility Professional of the Year

-Supreme Champion

Winners of all Award categories will be announced live on the night and early bird tickets are available now at https://awards.nzcompare.com/

For further information: email: awards@nzcompare.com

About the NZ Compare Awards:

The NZ Compare Awards are hosted by NZ Compare, the leading comparison website company in New Zealand. Supported by a range of illustrious sponsors, the NZ Compare Awards will recognise the companies that provide New Zealanders with the very best products and services in the broadband, power and mobile sectors. The awards are judged by a combination of consumer surveys and reviews on NZ Compare websites as well as consultation with our expert judging panel. The independent judging panel will announce the winners on December 1st 2022 at the gala awards ceremony in front of a Who's Who of the New Zealand utility sectors.

Get more information: https://awards.nzcompare.com/

