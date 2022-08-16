Flight Centre Releases Captain’s Package To Help Kiwis Avoid Travel Chaos

As the news circulates around cancelled flights and airport delays due to limited staffing, New Zealand’s largest travel agency Flight Centre NZ is releasing its Captain’s Package to help Kiwis avoid travel chaos and have a trouble-free holiday.

New Zealand’s borders are now fully open and there are plenty of Kiwis taking advantage of the newfound freedom and escaping the cold for an overseas getaway.

Flight Centre Travel Group New Zealand’s Managing Director, David Coombes says the rebound has been overwhelming.

“International bookings through Flight Centre are already sitting at over 90 per cent of what they were pre-Covid. Considering the higher airfares and limited flights in and out of the country, this is remarkable.”

But, he says, it’s been no secret that there have been a few teething issues as the industry upscales as quickly as possible to keep up with high demand.

“Airlines and airports around the world are working hard to recruit and re-train staff after being almost completely non-operational for over two years. Unfortunately, this can’t happen overnight.

“In some cases, this has had a negative impact on the customer experience with passengers reporting lost luggage, cancelled flights and long wait times. “

Coombes says the time has never been more appropriate to release Flight Centre’s Captain’s Package which gives customers that extra bit of security when heading away.

Features of the Captain’s Package include – the removal of change or cancellation fees, a lost baggage tracking service, price drop protection, 24/7 priority assistance, plus discounts on accommodation, tours and more.

Customers can choose a Captain’s Package to suit their budget with prices starting from just $25 per person.

“It’s a small cost in the scheme of things to have that added peace of mind that things will be quickly and painlessly remedied should you face any travel disruptions.”

Coombes says it’s been interesting to see many previous DIY travel bookers coming into Flight Centre stores for assistance in booking since borders reopened.

“Travel is a bit more complicated than previously, and our customers are valuing the expert advice we can provide them.

“On top of the ability to book a Captain’s Package through our team, our travel experts are across what’s happening day-to-day within the industry and can try and book you with the most reliable airlines and on more reliable routes.

“Additionally, we can set you up with appropriate travel insurance and of course give some hot tips on the best places to stay and things to do once you’re there.”

Though Coombes believes travel disruptions will improve over time as the industry bounces back, the need for the advice model will still be there.

“At Flight Centre we are constantly evolving our technology and product offerings to keep up with the ever-changing travel landscape. We look forward to continuing to open up the world to those who want to see and help create amazing travel memories for our customers for many years to come.”

© Scoop Media

