Motorola Solutions Celebrates 50 Years Of World-class Innovation In Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – August 17, 2022 – Motorola Solutions today celebrates its 50th anniversary in Malaysia, marking the company’s remarkable evolution from a small semiconductor operation in 1972 to becoming a leading provider of mission-critical technologies which the public safety and enterprise security sectors depend on every day.

With its diverse combination of highly skilled engineering talent and close partnerships with future-focused customers, Malaysia has provided a springboard for Motorola Solutions’ success locally as well as a gateway for the development of innovative solutions used all over the world.

Public safety agencies including Royal Malaysia Police depend on a combination of Motorola Solutions’ integrated computer-aided dispatch, video management, command and control centre dispatch solutions as well as equipping its police cars with mission-critical voice communication and video systems to enable faster emergency response and greater incident awareness.

Enterprise organisations including MRT Corporation also use Motorola Solutions’ video security and mission-critical voice and data solutions. Throughout the global pandemic, the rail operator discovered new ways to use these solutions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 while keeping daily services running safely and reliably.

Diverse culture drives leading-edge innovation

Motorola Solutions Malaysia’s diverse, 1700-strong workforce includes 1,100 engineers based at the company’s research and development (R&D) centre in Penang, around 40 per cent of which are women.

The Penang ‘Innoplex’ is Motorola Solutions’ second largest global R&D centre and employs leading talents in fields including industrial design, software, electronics and mechanical engineering. In addition to its strong local workforce, the facility is home to a diverse melting pot of cultures from India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, to name a few.

Soloman Lorthu, vice president of Motorola Solutions’ Penang operations, said contributions from diverse and inclusive teams in Malaysia help to bring different perspectives and unlock industry-leading innovations.

“Our highly talented and passionate local teams have delivered and supported many homegrown breakthroughs. This includes the next generation MXP600 TETRA radio, the MOTOTRBO Ion converged smart radio and Android device and the compact Avigilon H5A Modular Camera that provides exceptional video analytics and security in the most challenging environments,” he said.

“As we look to the future, Motorola Solutions Malaysia will continue to provide even greater integration across its mission-critical ecosystem of voice communication, video security and software technologies to enable the public safety and enterprise security sectors to reach unrivalled levels of safety, security and performance,” Lorthu said.

By forging strong connections with Malaysia’s academic and skills institutions as well as collaborative research bodies in Engineering, Science and Technology, Motorola Solutions is also helping to build the next generation of industry-ready talent.

The company’s charitable and philanthropic arm, the Motorola Solutions Foundation, has donated USD $725,000 in the past five years to various charitable organisations in Malaysia to inspire and cultivate the next generation of engineers and inventors while promoting diversity and equitable access within the technology and engineering fields.

