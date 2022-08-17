Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Name For Trusted ANZPAC Technology Provider

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Vega Global

Leading APAC systems integration company Vega Global this week officially launched its Vega New Zealand brand as part of a strategic move to extend their end-to-end digital services into the ANZPAC region.

Vega Global acquired KODUM New Zealand, a successful technology services provider operating in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands, in July 2021, to better service their multi-national clients. “It also meant we could capitalise on KODUM’s strength in their traditional market spaces,” says Matthew Deayton, Deputy CEO of Vega Global.

He goes on to point out that Vega recognised the synergies between the company’s own multi-national clients, and KODUM’s extensive Government, Educational and commercial experience across New Zealand and Australia.

KODUM continued to operate under their own brand for twelve months after the acquisition as part of a transition phase to maintain consistency among local clients and prospects. Now, with that transition phase complete, KODUM New Zealand has become Vega New Zealand.

“We’ve been working to seamlessly integrate the business over the last twelve months,” Deayton says. “Now, we’re ready to move Kodum New Zealand across to the Vega brand.”

KODUM’s offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Darwin have been operating under the Vega Australia brand since July 2021.

Andrew Green, formerly Chief Executive of KODUM New Zealand, has taken on the role of CEO Vega ANZPAC (Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands).

Green is excited about the fusion between the two companies. “The combination of KODUM and Vega brings something truly unique and industry-leading to the ANZPAC region in terms of AV and UC integration,” he says. “The timing couldn’t be better as we’re seeing some significant growth across New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific.”

The business is investing in experts on the ground in major centres throughout the ANZPAC region to help clients capitalise on the full potential of AV and UC integration.

“Being able to draw on Vega’s extensive network of offices throughout the APAC region also means we can bring our international experiences, manufacturer relationships, extensive capability and an understanding of global trends to our local partners,” Green says.

Deayton agrees, adding that the combined entities’ long-standing relationships with all major manufacturers means clients will be “receiving a tier 1 supply chain experience, consistent delivery and preferential support.”

Headquartered out of Hong Kong, Vega Global today covers APAC, ANZPAC and MEA with bases in 15 countries. As the technical requirements of customers continue to evolve and advance at pace, the addition of Vega New Zealand and Vega Australia strengthens and expands the company’s global network.

“It means too that we can locally service clients of all sizes and requirements,” Deayton says.

