SkyCity Open Day Targets 500 Vacancies

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 2:45 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

SkyCity is pulling out all the stops with its employment open day in Auckland this Friday (10am – 1:30pm).

Prospective employees can take part in blindfold taste tests by its award-winning chefs, enter a mocktail making competition and take a spin at roulette, as just a few examples of the types of careers they can enjoy at the entertainment company.

Attendees can listen to talks from SkyCity’s top employees, win spot prizes, take tours of the hotels and casinos and even be interviewed on the spot for a job.

“It’s not enough to just advertise vacancies anymore – prospective employees want to be wowed and they’re looking for job offers to be flexible and personalised,” said Chief People Officer, Claire Walker.

While this can be challenging in a business that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the company says it’s done a lot of work to highlight the many possibilities and opportunities it has to offer.

“We’re trying to nurture relationships with potential employees that may not pay off now but we hope will one day in the future,” said Walker.

As well as increasing pay, SkyCity is trying to make jobs more enriching and is investing in internal careers consultants and building a qualifications framework to support staff progression within the company.

SkyCity says it also has an online Talent Community and uses targeted social posts that highlight the fun and variation of careers on offer. An example of this is a recent Tiktok post featuring one of its Table Games staff, which racked up more than 10 thousand views.

