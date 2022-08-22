SAP ANZ Announces Winners Of The SAP Best Run Awards 2022

Fonterra and Mitre 10 Win Categories

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the results of its fourth annual SAP Best Run Awards for ANZ, celebrating the achievements of the top companies and people in New Zealand and Australia that are using SAP products to turn insight into action, drive innovation, and transform their businesses.

Open to any customers and partners leveraging SAP products or technology, participants needed to emphasise new ways of thinking, disruptive use cases and the deployment of technologies that sets the benchmark for their industry and makes the world run better.

The awards cover 12 categories, including Experience Management, Industry Disruptor, CRM & Customer Experience, HR and People Management, and Network and Spend Management, amongst others. Additionally, the Best Run SAP Honourable Mention category has this year recognised personal care company, Dermalogica, for its implementation of SAP Concur to improve its financial processes to the benefit of employees and suppliers. A full list of finalists, including entry submissions, can be accessed here.

Winners were announced at an award ceremony which took place at Hinchcliff House in Sydney’s Circular Quay, hosted by Managing Director of SAP Australia and New Zealand, Damien Bueno and the company’s Head of Industries Pete Andrew. New Zealand companies Fonterra and Mitre 10 won the categories of “Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP – Cloud” and “Best Run SAP Experience Management” respectively. Guests checked out finalist entries through an interactive digital gallery and enjoyed entertainment including live oyster shucking and a seafood bar.

“The quality of nominations for the SAP Best Run Awards 2022 demonstrates the innovation and agility of our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand. Each nomination has been exceptional, with entrants showcasing how implementing the right technology - in the right way with the right mindset - is helping some of ANZ’s biggest organisations achieve their current and future ambitions,” said Damien Bueno, President and Managing Director, SAP Australia and New Zealand.

“Through these awards, we have seen technology’s powerful impact on business results, customer and employee experience, and local communities. On behalf of everyone at SAP, I would like to extend our gratitude to our judges who volunteered their time to review the entries, and a big congratulations to this year’s winners. We look forward to working together in partnership to achieve more great outcomes in 2023.”

The winners are:

Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise

Winner: Origin, with DXC Technology

Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP - Cloud

Winner: Fonterra

Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP - Business Process Transformation

Winner: NSW Department of Customer Service, with PwC

Best Run SAP CRM & Customer Experience

Winners: Total Tools

Best Run SAP Experience Management

Winner: Mitre 10 New Zealand

Best Run SAP Human Resources & People Management

Winner: Ok Tedi Mining, with Deloitte

Best Run SAP Data & Analytics

Winner: Sydney Water

Best Run SAP Digital Supply Chain

Winner: Lion

Best Run SAP Network & Spend Management

Winners: Woolworths Group

Best Run SAP Next Gen Innovator

Winner: Orica

Best Run SAP Industry Disruptor

Winner: TasNetworks, with Bourne Digital

The Chris O’Brien Award

Winner: Taronga Zoo

Honourable Mention

Winner: Dermalogica

