Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

What Fuel Should My Truck Use?

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Ara Ake

Aotearoa New Zealand’s future energy centre, Ara Ake, is working with major road freight and transport companies to help them better assess the options and costs for decarbonising their road fleet.

Ara Ake is partnering with H.W. Richardson Group (HWR) and Freightways to assess the total cost of ownership of different low emissions fleet options. This will be carried out by Auckland University of Technology (AUT) using the publicly available Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) tool developed by Ara Ake.

Ara Ake Chief Executive Dr Cristiano Marantes says the tool enables the comparison between vehicles powered by fuel cells (green hydrogen), battery, drop-in and conventional biodiesels, standard diesel internal combustion engine vehicles, and the most recently added diesel/hydrogen blended fuel.

The tool incorporates a set of inbuilt assumptions - based on publicly available information - such as vehicle capital costs, the cost of various fuels including electricity, the loads the vehicles carry, driver wages, maintenance, and road user charges.

The AUT team will support HWR and Freightways to gather and input their own data into the TCO tool to reflect their individual operations.

"This tool will enable transport companies to make more informed decisions when purchasing or leasing their vehicles, and we see it supporting a hard-to-abate sector in making long-term progress in their decarbonisation goals," says Dr Marantes.

"The New Zealand government set up Ara Ake to power the decarbonisation of our economy, by developing new clean energy innovations and working with businesses to see them through to commercialisation. The TCO tool and the HWR, Freightways partnership is a great example of this in action. It is only by using an evidence based approach that we will prepare New Zealand for the future and best position New Zealand globally," says Dr Megan Woods, The Minister of Energy and Resources.

"The TCO tool is the only publicly available tool which considers the key low emissions options that could be used to decarbonise New Zealand’s road freight," says Associate Professor Ali Ghaffarian, from the School of Future Environments, Auckland University of Technology.

"After this work with HWR and Freightways, these companies will be able to undertake accurate comparative analysis using their own data," says Assoc. Professor Ghaffarian.

Freightways’ fleet is predominantly powered by diesel, and AUT will be using their data to ensure the tool is kept relevant to the New Zealand market.

"We are looking forward to using this tool, as it is very useful to determine our best emissions reduction pathways for our heavy vehicle fleets and enhance strategic business decisions," says Michael Claydon, Freightways’ General Manager of Safety.

Invercargill-based H.W. Richardson Group is New Zealand’s largest transport company. They have been leading a project to introduce a blended diesel/hydrogen fuel option to their fleet.

A normal internal combustion engine diesel truck can be retrofitted to enable hydrogen to be blended in the combustion chamber. HWR plans to have ten dual-fuel trucks on New Zealand roads by the second quarter of 2023.

"The TCO tool will prove very valuable when making decisions on future transport assets," says Anthony Jones, HWR’s Group Chief Executive.

"It is great to see a dual-fuel such as the blended diesel/hydrogen option that we’re going to be using, included in the tool, and to have the ability to compare it to other fuels," says Mr Jones.

The updated and third version of the tool is available on the Ara Ake website.

www.araake.co.nz/tco

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Ake on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



TradeMe: Supply Sees Biggest Jump On Record While Prices Continue To Slump
The number of properties for sale across the country saw the biggest year-on-year jump ever in July, while prices continued to drop according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>




EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 