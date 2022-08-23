Packaging Workers Strike For First Time In 25 Years To Fight For Decent Pay

More than 100 workers from two Auckland packaging companies are taking strike action starting tomorrow morning to secure a decent pay rise and fair compensation for overtime.

E tū members from Visy Board New Zealand in Wiri and Charta Packaging – both owned by the Visy – are wanting to see at least a 10% increase on their regular pay in a one-year deal.

They also want to see overtime pay start from 40 hours rather than 50 hours, as most do regular overtime up to 70 hours a week.

It’s the first time in 25 years that Visy workers have taken strike action.

E tū members from Visy Board Wiri and Charta Packaging will be striking for 24 hours from 3.30am on Wednesday 24 August and picketing outside Visy Board from 5am-11am.

When: Wednesday 24 August

Where: 235 Roscommon Road, Wiri, Auckland

Time: 5am-11am

© Scoop Media

