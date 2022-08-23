Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Packaging Workers Strike For First Time In 25 Years To Fight For Decent Pay

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Etu NZ

More than 100 workers from two Auckland packaging companies are taking strike action starting tomorrow morning to secure a decent pay rise and fair compensation for overtime.

E tū members from Visy Board New Zealand in Wiri and Charta Packaging – both owned by the Visy – are wanting to see at least a 10% increase on their regular pay in a one-year deal.

They also want to see overtime pay start from 40 hours rather than 50 hours, as most do regular overtime up to 70 hours a week.

It’s the first time in 25 years that Visy workers have taken strike action.

E tū members from Visy Board Wiri and Charta Packaging will be striking for 24 hours from 3.30am on Wednesday 24 August and picketing outside Visy Board from 5am-11am.

When: Wednesday 24 August

Where: 235 Roscommon Road, Wiri, Auckland

Time: 5am-11am

