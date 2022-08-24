Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shade Design Launch Spring Promotion

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: Shade Design

Warkworth shade and shelter solutions company, Shade Design have recently launched their Spring promotion which offers prospective customers discounts when they book in a project for Spring 2022.

Shade Design are offering 10% off their entire product range and 15% off when customers book a canopy/screen combo.

It has been a busy couple of years for the company, as more and more Kiwis invest in their outdoor living spaces, the demand for outdoor living products has soared. Shade Design’s product range are produced locally and are built specifically for New Zealand conditions.

“In New Zealand, you really need materials that can stand up to the elements”, explains Shade Design Director, Tom Holbutt.

“The coastal nature of much of the country means that many homes are exposed to strong sea breezes and salt-laden air. This means outdoor products need to be manufactured with durable materials”.

All of Shade Design’s product are built specifically for NZ conditions and come backed by some of the country's longest warranties. Their range of NZ louvre roof system for example are constructed from aluminium with stainless steel fixtures and are backed by a 10 year warranty.

Through this Spring promotion, the company are hoping to encourage Kiwis to get the jump on their outdoor projects before the busy summer season.

“We tend to hibernate a bit in Winter – it is the time when we probably give the least thought towards the outdoor spaces of our homes. But as the days get longer and things heat up, we notice a sharp increase in our bookings, and we can only get to so many clients through the Summer months”.

Holbutt encourages those who wish to enjoy Summer 22/23 under a new louvre, canopy, or aluminium pergola to take advantage of their promotion, and book in their project for Spring.

The promotion is currently available on all products featured on the Shade Design website.

