Safer Farms Welcomes New CEO

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Safer Farms

Agricultural industry safety group Safer Farms is excited to introduce its new Chief Executive Officer, Dr Lyndsey Dance.

Dr Lyndsey Dance takes up her new role in September following seven years at Stats NZ, most recently on the Executive Leadership Team as the General Manager of Strategy and Investment.

She is the first Chief Executive Officer of Safer Farms and comes onboard as the group finalises its Farm Without Harm strategy to protect farming people from preventable harm, every day.

The agriculture sector is one of the most dangerous places for New Zealanders to work, with high harm statistics and 17 workplace deaths a year.

Safer Farms Chair Lindy Nelson says Lyndsey has the skills, passion and intellectual horse power to bring the Safer Farms vision to life.

“The agricultural industry has stubbornly high harm statistics and at Safer Farms we are on a mission to rewrite our story of harm and keep New Zealand farmers safe.

“Lyndsey has experience in the public and private sector as well as having worked alongside the agricultural industry in the UK, she is an expert problem solver and is the perfect person to lead our mahi helping keep Kiwi farmers safe,” she says.

Dr Lyndsey Dance says Safer Farm’s vision is inspiring.

“Farmers are under immense pressure currently with regulatory change, ongoing COVID-19 impacts and unrelenting staff shortages, it’s now more important than ever to ensure as an industry we are doing everything we can to keep each other safe and prevent harm.”

“For me, it is really about people not paperwork. We need to work with our farming communities to listen and understand how to keep them safe in a way that actually works for them, without adding further load to their working days,” she says.

