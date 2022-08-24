Can My Electric Car Power My House?

Electric vehicle technology has been in the spotlight for a few years now. It has continually made its way into the news cycle due to its positive impact on important issues such as climate change and the ever-increasing fuel prices. While once just a niche choice in a sea of combustion engine vehicles, hybrids, PHEVs and EVs are on the precipice of mass adoption. New Zealand's fleet of electric vehicles grows year by year as the technology has moved from being a great choice but with many caveats, to a force to be reckoned with without any compromises. From life-long running costs, low emissions and extraordinary performance, electric-powered vehicles usually have their combustion engine counterparts beat.

However, the rise of the electric vehicle is only the starting point for what the future has in store. The rise in the feasibility of electric vehicles is based on the incredible evolution of battery technology. The battery has come a long way in the last 20 years, and the lithium-ion batteries that power most PHEVs and EVs are mainstream examples of this. For instance, the Next Gen Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a 20kWh battery to power the vehicle - a store of energy that would have once seemed impossible just 20 years ago given its size.

But what if this technology could go one step further? What if this same battery that propels an electric vehicle forward on our roads could also power a home? This is no longer a pipe dream. The technology exists and it's called Vehicle to Home (V2H) power.

Vehicle to Home Power - How Does It Work?

Vehicle to home power, or V2H, is a technology that allows electric vehicles to be connected to the electrical grid and used as an energy storage device. When plugged in, the vehicle's battery can be charged by the grid and then discharged back into the grid when demand is high. V2H can help to smooth out fluctuations in demand. In addition, V2H can be used to provide power for homes or businesses during peak demand hours, when electricity rates are highest. By using V2H, electric vehicle owners can save money on their energy bills and help to support the grid - and this process is far more efficient than you may imagine.

According to a 2018 study surrounding the power usage of New Zealand households, the Next Gen Outlander PHEV's 20kWh battery should be able to provide a kiwi household with 2 adults and 2 children enough power for an entire day.

What are the Potential Capabilities of V2H Technology?

The potential for V2H is far-reaching. Not only can it provide power to homes and businesses, but it can also be used to support the grid during peak demand hours or times of emergency. When there is a high demand for electricity but not enough generation to meet that demand, V2H can help to fill the gap. This is because electric vehicles are often parked and not in use for long periods of time - making them the perfect storage devices. In addition, V2H can be used to provide backup power for critical infrastructures, such as hospitals or data centres.

V2H is still in its early stages of development. However, there have been several trials around the world that have demonstrated its potential.

Mitsubishi Motors NZ Trials V2H Technology in New Zealand

There have been a few trial applications of V2H technology around the world, but it has only recently made its way to Aotearoa. In June of this year, Mitsubishi Motors NZ (MMNZ) installed and operated the first V2H unit that allows electricity stored in an EV's lithium-ion battery to be supplied to a home or business.

The trial was performed by installing the module in their headquarters in Todd Park, Porirua. Previously, MMNZ had installed solar panels on the roof of the facility to charge their PHEVs. With the addition of the H2V module, they are able to now use the electricity stored in the batteries of the PHEVs to power the hoists and other electrical appliances in their parts department.

While this was a success, the technology does come with some caveats - in its current state it can only be used with buildings with 3 phase power, excluding the vast majority of New Zealand's homes. In addition to this, the nature of the system requires the power grid to be operating, so it currently cannot be used during a power outage.

While both these setbacks might seriously hamstring the technology in its current state, it should be noted that H2V technology is in its infancy - these are both problems that are sure to be overcome.

Mitsubishi is well aware of the potential of Vehicle to Home technology. They have been industry leaders in electric vehicle technology for over a decade, already futureproofing their PHEV offerings with V2H compatibility. Both the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV and Next Gen Outlander PHEV are already designed to be able to be used for H2V, adding just another feature in the already impressive specifications for both vehicles.

The Future of V2H Technology

It's still early days for V2H, but the potential is there for it to become a major player in New Zealand's electricity market. With more and more electric vehicles on the road, the need for H2V infrastructure will only grow. As the technology develops, we can expect to see V2H units becoming more commonplace - and eventually, they may even become a standard feature in all new homes and businesses.

So while we might not be able to power our homes with our electric vehicles just yet, it's definitely something that is on the horizon. And with Mitsubishi leading the charge, you can be sure that they'll be at the forefront of this exciting new technology.

