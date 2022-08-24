New Modern Website For Spence Group Property Management Ltd

Spence Group Property Management Ltd was started in 2022 with the aim of offering property management in the commercial sector. They are a proud member of Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) which shows they adhere to a professional code of conduct when managing property.

Spence Group Property Management offers the following services: Rent collection, Maintenance and repairs, Property Inspections, Rent Reviews, Paying Bills, Dispute Resolution, Tenant Management, Tailored Fit Approach, and Commercial Management.

