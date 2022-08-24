Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Modern Website For Spence Group Property Management Ltd

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Spence Group

Spence Group Property Management Ltd was started in 2022 with the aim of offering property management in the commercial sector. They are a proud member of Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) which shows they adhere to a professional code of conduct when managing property.

Spence Group Property Management offers the following services: Rent collection, Maintenance and repairs, Property Inspections, Rent Reviews, Paying Bills, Dispute Resolution, Tenant Management, Tailored Fit Approach, and Commercial Management.

The Digital Ambassador takes pride in delivering high-quality web design services.

