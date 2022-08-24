Pāmu Announces New Chief Sustainability And Risk Officer

Annabel Davies

Pāmu Chief Executive Mark Leslie has announced that Annabel Davies will be joining Pāmu as Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer.

“I am really pleased to welcome Annabel to Pāmu as we lean into the challenge of a changing climate and the opportunities that our drive to be a more sustainable farming company bring. Annabel has over thirty years of experience working across a range of sectors including local government, infrastructure, energy, and the private sector.

“Annabel’s previous roles have included leading transformational projects at Trustpower managing their risk and climate change strategies, and in their overall Environmental, Social, Governance (“ESG”) approach.

“Prior to joining Trustpower in 2013, Annabel ran her own successful consultancy practice, offering environmental and audit services for a range of clients, including those in infrastructure and water projects. She was also involved in the start-up of the global environmental company ERM in NZ where she developed and led the sustainability and assurance practice. She also spent some years working for Watercare Services Ltd consenting significant water and wastewater projects.

“I am delighted that someone of Annabel’s experience and background is joining Pāmu. We have an ambitious environmental programme across our farming systems to meet the challenges of a changing climate, and societal and shareholder expectations of us in these vital areas for our company and our country,” Mr Leslie said.

Annabel has a Bachelor of Resource Studies (BRS), from Lincoln University, she later trained as a management system auditor and offered assurance across social, cultural and environmental performance, and has attained post-graduate Certificates in Enterprise Risk Management and Human Potential for a Digital Economy. She is a recipient of two Institute of Director Awards and has been on the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce and had a placement on the Board of the Bay of Plenty DHB .

© Scoop Media

