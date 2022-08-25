Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Construction Complete On Next-generation Parts Distribution Centre

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 9:38 am
Press Release: Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company Asia Pacific (GPC), parent company of Repco, NAPA, and Motion businesses, has finished building new 29,000sqm distribution centre that will help serve the growth in its automotive and industrial parts businesses.

Located at 20 Puaki Drive, Wiri, the new distribution centre has capacity to hold 140,000 product lines to support the 120-branch network of GPC’s Repco and NAPA retail brands and its Motion Industries New Zealand industrial parts supply business.

Five of GPC’s Auckland-based distribution centres will be consolidated into this one facility over the next two years, and it’s expected to be fully operational by November 2023.

With the physical building now complete, work is underway to build and install a market-leading materials handling system, positioning the distribution centre as the most technologically advanced in New Zealand. The build and commissioning of Schaefer Systems technology is expected to take six months.

GPC New Zealand Executive General Manager Jonathon Maddren says the innovative technology will optimise the flow of goods with over five times greater operational efficiency driving smoother and faster supply across the country.

“Today’s customers require greater agility and speed than ever before and this new facility will make our supply chain more effective, empowering market-leading enhancements in our speed to customer and supply chain accuracy,” Maddren says.

“The new distribution centre will provide the capacity and capability for our next 30 years of growth, expanding the service and product range Repco, NAPA and Motion can offer. With this large capital project, we are making a clear commitment to our team, to our customers and to the future of the auto and industrial aftermarket supply industry.”

First to move into the new facility is the GPC NZ Industrial team, Motion New Zealand, comprising the SAECOWilson, HCD Flow Technology, Seal Innovations and Conveyor & Transmission businesses.

All 100 existing distribution centre staff will relocate to the new centre, with future employment opportunities expected.

New Zealand-first technology and safety features

Completion of construction marks a milestone in the three-year project that started in February 2021 on a 5.8 hectare green fields site in Wiri. The finished building is equivalent to the size of eight rugby fields.

The distribution centre has been designed and built by South Island-based construction firm Calder Stewart with a strong emphasis on sustainable design principles.

Solar panels and advanced energy control systems, electric forklifts and rainwater collection will target significant energy footprint reduction and a 35 per cent annual water saving.

The Schafer Systems automation system being installed is the first of its kind in New Zealand, with leading technology and safety features.

Built for 75,000 SKUs, the automation system will ensure maximum efficiency with automatic organisation overnight for optimal pick availability.

“This is next generation technology designed for the future of aftermarket parts in New Zealand,” Maddren says.

“We are proud to create a market-leading, safe, and sustainable environment for our people in this

distribution centre,” he says.

“Ultimately, this means we can pack quickly and get the product out to our customers much faster, improving the customer experience.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Genuine Parts Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 