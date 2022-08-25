Construction Complete On Next-generation Parts Distribution Centre

Genuine Parts Company Asia Pacific (GPC), parent company of Repco, NAPA, and Motion businesses, has finished building new 29,000sqm distribution centre that will help serve the growth in its automotive and industrial parts businesses.

Located at 20 Puaki Drive, Wiri, the new distribution centre has capacity to hold 140,000 product lines to support the 120-branch network of GPC’s Repco and NAPA retail brands and its Motion Industries New Zealand industrial parts supply business.

Five of GPC’s Auckland-based distribution centres will be consolidated into this one facility over the next two years, and it’s expected to be fully operational by November 2023.

With the physical building now complete, work is underway to build and install a market-leading materials handling system, positioning the distribution centre as the most technologically advanced in New Zealand. The build and commissioning of Schaefer Systems technology is expected to take six months.

GPC New Zealand Executive General Manager Jonathon Maddren says the innovative technology will optimise the flow of goods with over five times greater operational efficiency driving smoother and faster supply across the country.

“Today’s customers require greater agility and speed than ever before and this new facility will make our supply chain more effective, empowering market-leading enhancements in our speed to customer and supply chain accuracy,” Maddren says.

“The new distribution centre will provide the capacity and capability for our next 30 years of growth, expanding the service and product range Repco, NAPA and Motion can offer. With this large capital project, we are making a clear commitment to our team, to our customers and to the future of the auto and industrial aftermarket supply industry.”

First to move into the new facility is the GPC NZ Industrial team, Motion New Zealand, comprising the SAECOWilson, HCD Flow Technology, Seal Innovations and Conveyor & Transmission businesses.

All 100 existing distribution centre staff will relocate to the new centre, with future employment opportunities expected.

New Zealand-first technology and safety features

Completion of construction marks a milestone in the three-year project that started in February 2021 on a 5.8 hectare green fields site in Wiri. The finished building is equivalent to the size of eight rugby fields.

The distribution centre has been designed and built by South Island-based construction firm Calder Stewart with a strong emphasis on sustainable design principles.

Solar panels and advanced energy control systems, electric forklifts and rainwater collection will target significant energy footprint reduction and a 35 per cent annual water saving.

The Schafer Systems automation system being installed is the first of its kind in New Zealand, with leading technology and safety features.

Built for 75,000 SKUs, the automation system will ensure maximum efficiency with automatic organisation overnight for optimal pick availability.

“This is next generation technology designed for the future of aftermarket parts in New Zealand,” Maddren says.

“We are proud to create a market-leading, safe, and sustainable environment for our people in this

distribution centre,” he says.

“Ultimately, this means we can pack quickly and get the product out to our customers much faster, improving the customer experience.”

