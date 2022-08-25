Kiwis Urged To Keep Loving Local

Kiwis must continue to support small businesses to avoid widespread financial pressures, Buy NZ Made executive director Dane Ambler says.

"It’s great that we are taking steps back to normality but small businesses are still battling with the pressures of inflation, soaring shipping costs and a looming recession."

Ambler says Kiwis have a lot on their minds right now, and is concerned the sentiment of shopping local could get lost in the noise.

"We need a concerted effort to maintain the incredible gains we’ve seen to date.

"Throughout the first two years of the pandemic, the support Kiwis showed for small businesses around Aotearoa was phenomenal. It’s not an exaggeration to say our decision to back kiwi business has kept the lights on and the dream alive for many business owners in your community.

"It’s important we don’t lose momentum or sight of the reasons why it’s so important to shop local."

Research also suggests two-thirds of every dollar spent on a small business is kept in the local economy.

"Buy NZ Made is a small but mighty campaign. While we do have significant reach, we can’t do it alone. We need New Zealand businesses, consumers, government and media to help maintain the enthusiasm around locally made goods and kiwi-owned services.

"New Zealand’s reach and branding is undeniable. Countries around the world are reaching out to the Buy NZ Made trademark for guidance on establishing their own.

"There’s no ambulance at the bottom of the cliff this time, covid support has run dry, so it’s time to vote with our wallets.

"Every dollar spent locally can make a huge impact. It’s time to step up and back Kiwi-made goods and services."

© Scoop Media

