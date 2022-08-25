Flight Centre Travel Group ASX Results

Flight Centre Travel Group New Zealand Managing Director, David Coombes

The team and I at Flight Centre Travel Group were confident the demand for travel would eventually come back post-Covid, but I don’t think anyone could have predicted the pace at which it has rebounded since borders have re-opened around the world.

Whether travelling for business or leisure – people are out exploring the world again.

In New Zealand, leisure bookings for Flight Centre Travel Group are sitting at approximately 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels and corporate bookings at approximately 70 per cent.

Considering the delays in easing travel restrictions, higher airfares, and limited airline capacity, this is remarkable.

We are expecting global and local airline capacity to steadily increase as we move into 2023 which will allow us to provide our customers with more options and more competitive prices. This is likely to boost demand even further.

I would like to thank our people for their efforts in providing exceptional service to our customers while we work hard to upscale to meet these incredible levels of demand. Customer feedback continues to be positive, which is testament to the care and attention our travel experts pride themselves on. Their adaptability over the last few years - from having basically nothing to sell, to lines out the door - is something I am immensely proud of.

We know there will still be some turbulence ahead with Covid waves and staff shortages worldwide, but we are constantly evolving our technology and product offerings to support our customers through the ever-changing travel landscape. It has never been more critical to have an expert on your side.

We look forward to continuing to open up the world to those who want to see and help create amazing travel experiences for our customers, for many years to come.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2208/FCTG_EOFY_Results__20212022.pdf

