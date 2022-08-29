Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simplicity KiwiSaver Partners With Debtfix To Help Members Experiencing Financial Hardship

Monday, 29 August 2022, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Debtfix

Simplicity KiwiSaver and Debtfix have launched a pilot programme for KiwiSaver members who want to withdraw funds when they are experiencing financial hardship.

Sam Stubbs Simplicity managing director and Debtfix CEO, Chrisitne Liggins are working together to reduce the need for KiwiSaver hardship withdrawals.

Now, people applying to Simplicity to withdraw KiwiSaver funds will be referred to Debtfix, New Zealand’s first not-for-profit debt solution provider.

The holistic service supports people beyond the hardship application and looks for solutions that may mean people don’t need to draw down on KiwiSaver funds.

Debtfix CEO, Christine Liggins, says they want to kōrero with Simplicity’s members because often they can see other opportunities that may work for people feeling the financial pinch.

“As debt specialists we consider a range of options like checking work and income entitlements and mediating viable debt solutions that work for debtors and creditors.

“We provide a wrap-around service when people feel they have no options left, including guiding people towards financial mentors as well as other social and well-being services,” she says.

“We’re really pleased with how well this is working,” says Sam Stubbs, Simplicity managing director.

“So far hardship applications have reduced, and first signs are it’s a much better experience for members.

“We hope the support Debtfix offers members will mean less need for hardship withdrawals.”

Liggins says, “When you’re struggling to pay your credit card bill, while the landlord is knocking on your door – the last thing on your mind is preserving your KiwiSaver nest egg.

“The reality is that they will try to dip into KiwiSaver funds to sort out a financial crisis, especially New Zealanders who rely on multiple unsecured debts.”

During the successful two-month pilot programme, Debtfix has provided on-going support to improve applicants’ long-term financial outcomes and encouraged a savings culture.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Debtfix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction
New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>

NZDF: RNZAF Delivers More Equipment As Kiribati Battles Drought
A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules has delivered additional freight to Kiribati to assist its response to the extreme drought the country is facing. The flight, which departed RNZAF Base Auckland on Thursday... More>>



Fonterra: Provides Milk Price Update
Fonterra today revised its 2022/23 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range from NZ$8.75-$10.25 per kgMS to NZ$8.50-$10.00 per kgMS... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>



Ethiopia: Massive Fuel Theft Puts WFP Operations In Tigray At Risk
The robbery of over half a million tonnes of fuel from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia’s Tigray region will make it impossible to continue operations that support millions of hungry people, the UN agency said on Thursday... More>>

Mindful Money: KiwiSaver Funds Are Investing Billions Of Dollars In Companies That Most Of The Public Want To Avoid
Most KiwiSaver funds and other investment funds claim to be investing ethically. However, as the FMA pointed out in its report on 27 July, very few funds provide evidence... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 