FIRST Union, Fuel tanker truck drivers at SouthFuels Limited have issued a strike notice. The strike will last two months, beginning on 12 September and will last until 12 November 2022.

FIRST Union Drivers are striking for equal conditions - under the new entity of Fern, this has come about due to a joint venture fuel business between Southfuels and Farmlands. SouthFuels drivers work beside other drivers who receive time and a quarter for all hours worked over forty and yet SouthFuels drivers earn only a $5.50 allowance per hour after 50 hours. Drivers are fighting for time and a quarter after 40 hours for all.

SouthFuels delivers fuel and lubricants to the primary industries in Aotearoa; the company refuses to agree to the equality position the members are requesting and a industry standard request.

FIRST Union Transport Organiser Justin Wallace says drivers at several petroleum haulage companies with collective agreements all get time and a quarter when they work over a full-time work week (40 hours) and these companies make up almost all fuel delivery drivers in New Zealand.

"Time and a quarter after 40 hours are now the industry standard and drivers at Southfuels, are seeking equality with that. They have taken the decision to ensure the same job/same pay for everyone."

Mr. Wallace says the drivers are in high spirits and just want to get on with the job.

"They just want a fair deal, they like their jobs and just want to get on with it. They feel they are being undervalued by their employer in recognition of the hours they work and they want equality with fellow drivers within the Fern business."

