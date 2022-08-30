Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jacinda “no New Taxes” Ardern Introduces New Tax

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 7:42 pm
Opinion: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union says it’s despicable that a Government that promised not to introduce new taxes has introduced a $103 billion tax - on savings and retirement.

Responding to the new Super Tax on Super, Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:“Kiwis are experiencing a cost of living crisis and seeing more of their paycheck go to fundamental needs like housing, food, and fuel, leaving little for savings. But instead of a helping hand, the Government’s putting its grubby hands deeper into our KiwiSavers.”

“Now is the time for the Government to be reining in their own irresponsible spending of taxes to ease the burden on Kiwis, not skimming our savings!”

“Minister Parker’s announcement today that he’s providing tax relief for Fringe Benefit Tax on public transport paid by employers is is a political and financial crumb in the context of reaching into people’s KiwiSaver accounts.”

“The problem with taxing KiwiSaver and investments is the cost is cumulative. Every extra dollar taken by the Government means far less available for retirement.”

“We note ACT’s comments that this is about tax equality of treatment. They are wrong, and need better advice. Financial services have always been GST-free, and whether a person invests in term deposits or KiwiSaver funds, the treatment should be the same. This is a tax grab by the Government, and ACT and National need to condemn it and commit to reversing it.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>



Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction
New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>

NZDF: RNZAF Delivers More Equipment As Kiribati Battles Drought
A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules has delivered additional freight to Kiribati to assist its response to the extreme drought the country is facing. The flight, which departed RNZAF Base Auckland on Thursday... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>



Ethiopia: Massive Fuel Theft Puts WFP Operations In Tigray At Risk
The robbery of over half a million tonnes of fuel from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia’s Tigray region will make it impossible to continue operations that support millions of hungry people, the UN agency said on Thursday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 