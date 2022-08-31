Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jetstar Is Giving Away Free Flights To Celebrate Its Spring Sale

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 10:58 am
Press Release: Jetstar

30 August 2022, Auckland, New Zealand: To celebrate the launch of its huge Spring Sale, Jetstar is hiding orange boxes containing thousands of dollars-worth of free flights across the country – Kiwis will just need to follow Jetstar’s social channels for clues on where to find them.

Over the first three days of the sale, three gift boxes will be hidden each day in iconic and recognisable spots in Auckland, with hints to the locations posted on Jetstar’s Instagram (@jetstarnz) in the form of GIFs.

Jetstar followers who share the GIF posts to their own stories will receive additional cryptic clues via Direct Message. Once the orange boxes are located, recipients will uncover free return flights to one of the sale destinations, in the form of a Jetstar flight voucher.

The large orange gift boxes will contain free flight vouchers to Queenstown, Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast and as well as domestic destinations including Queenstown, Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

The airline has also recruited influencers to hide extra gift boxes in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch locations. On the first day of the sale (31 August), popular Kiwi personalities will reveal fun clues to their followers for further chances to find Jetstar ‘GIFts’ in their home cities.

For those who miss out on the giveaway but are craving a much-needed getaway, famously low fares will be included in the Jetstar Spring Sale, with flights starting from $29^ on domestic routes (Christchurch to Wellington). Kiwis will be able to jet off to the Gold Coast from $135^ (Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta)), to get some much-needed sunshine after experiencing one of the wettest winters on record.

Alan McIntyre, Chief Customer Officer at Jetstar says, “It’s been great to see demand for travel take off over the past few months and to celebrate, we’re helping to make Kiwis’ next trip as affordable as possible. Our Spring Sale gives New Zealanders the opportunity to embrace the end of winter by jetting off on a much-needed escape.”

"Those up for a challenge have the opportunity to travel on us, all they have to do is get sleuthing to be in the running to win some incredible flight prizes.”

