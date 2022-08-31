Accenture - Poor Claims Experiences Could Put Up To $170B Of Global Insurance Premiums At Risk By 2027
Artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning and data analytics could transform the claims value chain and improve customer outcomes
Up to $170 billion of insurance premiums could be at risk in the next five years due to poor claims experiences, with process inefficiencies in underwriting potentially costing the industry another $160 billion over the same period, according to a new report from Accenture.
The report, “Why
AI in Insurance Claims and Underwriting?”,
is based on surveys of more than 6,700 policyholders across
25 countries; more than 120 claims executives in 12
countries; and more than 900 US-based underwriters. It
explores how the insurance industry is responding to the
latest market dynamics, pressure from new competitors,
challenges facing underwriters, and the growing demand for
seamless customer experiences — as well as how artificial
intelligence (AI) technologies can be applied to satisfy and
retain customers and transform the underwriting
function.
The report found that one-third
(31%) of the claimants were not fully satisfied with their
home and auto insurance claims-handling experiences over the
past two years. Of this 31%, six in 10 (60%) cited
settlement speed issues and 45% cited issues with the
closing process.
Dissatisfaction around the
claims experience is a key reason driving customers to
switch insurers. Nearly one-third (30%) of dissatisfied
claimants said they had switched carriers in the past two
years, and another 47% said they were considering doing so.
Overall, the consumers who reported not being fully
satisfied could represent up to $34 billion in premiums
annually, or up to $170 billion over the next five
years.
The report states that AI
technologies could improve the claims process.
For instance, four in five (79%) of the claims
executives surveyed said they believe that automation, AI
and data analytics based on machine learning can bring value
across the entire claims value chain — from flagging
fraudulent claims, to damage assessment and loss estimation,
reserving, adjusting, processing optimization, and
subrogation. However, the adoption of these technologies has
been slow to date, with only about one-third (35%) of claims
executives reporting that their organizations are advanced
in their use of these technologies. This could change,
though, as nearly two-thirds (65%) of insurance companies
plan to invest $10 million or more in these technologies
over the next three years, prioritizing AI-based
applications and automation technologies, according to the
claims executives surveyed.
The report also
found that insurers could reduce underwriting operating
costs through the adoption of AI technologies, making up to
$160 billion in efficiency gains by 2027. As underwriters
currently grapple with ageing systems and inefficient
processes, the research found that up to 40% of their time
is spent on non-core and administrative activities — an
annual efficiency loss of between $17 billion and $32
billion. More than half (60%) of the underwriters surveyed
believe that improvements could be made to the quality of
their organizations’ processes and
tools.
“AI is no longer a technology of
the future, but an established capability that many
insurance innovators are already putting to work to deliver
better customer experiences and empower their workforce,”
said Kenneth Saldanha, who leads Accenture’s Insurance
industry group globally. “As humans and AI collaborate
ever more closely in insurance, companies will be able to
reshape how they operate, becoming more efficient, fluid and
adaptive. Those that are already moving to leverage AI will
be able to create sustained competitive
advantage.”
Read the full report, “Why AI in Insurance Claims and Underwriting?” to understand how to drive AI at scale in insurance.
New Zealand
data snapshot:
Methodology
The report is based on four surveys across insurance claims and underwriting, analyzing both customer and employee experiences and how insurers are responding:
- A survey of 6,754 insurance policyholders in 25 countries on their most recent experiences in filing auto and property insurance claims;
- A survey of 128 insurance claims executives in 12 countries regarding the strategies of their claims organizations;
- A survey of 434 US-based property and casualty insurance underwriters, conducted in conjunction with The Institutes, a provider of insurance education; and
- A survey of 500 US-based life insurance underwriters regarding technology adoption.
To arrive at the $170 billion premiums-at-risk figure, Accenture used modelling in conjunction with survey data of 6,700 insurance claimants, analyzing the global personal auto and property insurance market to calculate the yearly premium volume and the percentage of people who make a claim annually. This was used in conjunction with the consumer survey data pertaining to the percentage of people who reported that they were not fully satisfied with their claims experience and those who said they have, as a result of their dissatisfaction, changed carriers or will do so over the next five years. Accenture used a similar approach to calculate the $160 billion efficiency gains in underwriting figure — taking into account personal, commercial and life yearly premium volumes and costs spent on underwriting employees to determine an underwriting expense ratio. Efficiency gains were calculated to be 0.5-1 percentage points of the expense ratio, representing between $9 billion and $15 billion globally per year.
