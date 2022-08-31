Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FSC Responds To Government Decision To Not Proceed With GST On KiwiSaver Fees

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council (FSC) welcomes the Government’s decision today to remove the GST proposal for KiwiSaver fees from the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill.

This is the right decision by the Government and one that will benefit the retirement savings of New Zealanders over the long term.

At the heart of the issue are good retirement outcomes for all New Zealanders, and as an organisation with a vision to grow the financial confidence and wellbeing of New Zealanders, we believe that a GST tax on KiwiSaver fees was not conducive to this goal.

The FSC wants to encourage and support good policy that builds confidence and trust in the KiwiSaver system. After 15 years of KiwiSaver we need to ensure that the system is meeting the needs of all New Zealanders.

We would like to acknowledge the Government for their flexibility and willingness to engage on this issue, and we look forward to continuing collaborative discussions in the future so that we can craft a world-leading retirement savings system.

Key KiwiSaver facts

  • There are 2.92 million iwis who invest in KiwiSaver.
  • The total pool of assets in KiwiSaver is $84 bn.
  • Average balances in KiwiSaver – approx $27,000.
  • Total contributions for 12 months to June 2022 $5.86bn.

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>



Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction
New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>



ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>


