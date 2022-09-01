Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RMTU Backs Locked Out Kawerau Essity Workers

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Rail And Maritime Transport Union

One of New Zealand’s biggest transport unions – representing rail and port workers – has thrown its support behind a group of Kawerau workers locked out from their jobs.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has made a substantial donation to the Pulp and Paper Workers Union to help the workers and their families.

145 union workers have been locked out of the Kawerau paper mill for the past three weeks by their employer, the global corporate Essity.

Mr Butson says unions are moving quickly to support the locked out workers and the community in the employment dispute.

“These workers are simply wanting their wages to keep pace with the cost of living – the company offer will mean they are going backwards.”

He says it is unacceptable a highly profitable overseas company is using heavy handed tactics on a local workforce.

“This group of workers are long term, loyal employees who went the extra mile throughout the pandemic to produce essential products for New Zealand.”

Mr Butson says 62 of the workers have been personally threatened with legal action, along with their Union, over a minor issue with a strike notice.

“This is nasty stuff and this company need to be made aware they are damaging their global brand and their social license by their actions.”

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is backing the Kawerau workers and has launched a new fundraising campaign as well.

Essity is a Swedish-based multinational company that made $1.8 billion of profit globally last year. Its brands in New Zealand include Purex, Sorbent, Libra and Handee.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rail And Maritime Transport Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Brewers Association: Beer Consumption Returning To Pre-pandemic Levels But Profitability Gains Likely Lost
“Just released Statistics New Zealand figures show that overall beer consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data for the first six months of 2022 shows overall beer available for consumption in New Zealand has rebounded... More>>

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>


ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 