Expansion To Support The Private Health Sector

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Cloudland

Cloudland, a strategic cloud services and support company based in Hamilton is excited to announce that it has acquired Platform Plus, another Hamilton-based IT provider specialising in the health and not-for-profit sectors. Cloudland’s growth bucks the trend to play it safe in the face of an ever-tightening economy. The acquisition takes Cloudland from 22 to 40 employees, almost doubling the size of its team overnight. Their now combined 40-strong team is well equipped to support their existing and additional client base, which is now over 300 across New Zealand and Australia.

Platform Plus, established initially by Community Living Trust, offers similar services to Cloudland and supports many GP practices across New Zealand. Richie Jenkins, Cloudland Director of Sales and Marketing, says the acquisition is an excellent fit for its team and customer base.

“We offer similar services to Platform Plus and provide additional capability in the security and automation space, so we saw the acquisition as a great fit that presents an exciting opportunity for their client base.”

Cloudland also welcomes Waikato-based Community Living Trust as a new shareholder following the acquisition. Jenkins says their Board of Directors looks forward to supporting Community Living Trust’s initiatives, which include providing services to people with disabilities across the central North Island.

“We felt real alignment with the Community Living Trust board, so to have their investment marks the start of a great partnership. We look forward to helping them continue to make a positive impact in people’s lives.

“As directors, we’ve always endeavoured to support community initiatives. Last year we set up GoodNet, a social enterprise and internet services provider that distributes the profits of their internet connections to schools across the Waikato.”

Josh Davies, Cloudland Founder and Managing Director attributes the company’s success to being people-centric. Alongside business partner John Calland, Cloudland Director of Operations, Davies says they have worked hard to build a team culture around supporting one another and providing outstanding customer service.

“From the outset, we never wanted to be the biggest. Our goal has always been to provide true value to our clients.

“I’m extremely proud that in our 12 years of operating, we’ve continued to evolve and are leading our industry in all the right places, including client retention and employee workplace satisfaction, which I believe speaks to the calibre of the people we have here and the service we provide.”

Cloudland provides cloud strategy and services to businesses across New Zealand and Australia in a variety of sectors, including GP practices, professional services, and civil and residential construction. Cloudland has its own Azure-based platform, a digital workspace that integrates with Microsoft 365, creating a beautifully simple way for people to securely access their apps, documents, and other tools.

