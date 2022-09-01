Introducing HENDRICK’S NEPTUNIA, The Magic Of The Sea Expressed In A Gin

Hendrick’s Gin is bringing a new, delectably refreshing limited release gin from Ms. Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities to New Zealanders from September; Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA, which captures the enchanting magic of the sea in a gin.

This unconventional, intriguing ode to the sea emanates from the curious mind of Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie and uses a mysterious blend of refreshing Scottish coastal botanicals to express the magic of the sea in liquid form, creating a rich, evocative sensorial story.

Unmistakably Hendrick’s, as it is based on the classic round Hendrick’s house style, NEPTUNIA adds another wave of flavour with an enticing chorus of deeply refreshing Scottish coastal botanicals and combines a smooth, bright citrus finish with a deliciously distant sea breeze.

Noting the enchanted melody of the waves as her inspiration for this latest release from the Cabinet of Curiosities, Ms. Lesley Gracie says, “I find listening to the sound of the waves crashing on the shore really therapeutic. Looking out onto the horizon and feeling the wind in your hair and the salty sea breeze on your face is just a great feeling, it’s so freeing, invigorating and calming all at the same time. I walk down the beach in Girvan every weekend with my dog and take in the sound of the waves and that particular smell that you find, no matter what beach you are on.’

“Most of my creations are based on memories – I play around with botanicals and combine them to recreate certain sensations. NEPTUNIA, for me, is that freeing feeling of the sea bottled in a gin. You have that distinctive fresh character of coastal herbs, depth of flavour from the sea botanicals and an unmistakable clean, bright citrus finish that lifts and lightens in a round, refreshing way that makes it Hendrick’s.”

To celebrate the launch of Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA in New Zealand, Global Brand Ambassador Ally Martin – whose role is to roam the world elucidating knowledge of all things juniper to bartenders and premium gin drinkers - is winging his way from Scotland to share this curious drop with Kiwis.

Ally says, “I’m so excited to be visiting New Zealand to share our latest impeccable, peculiar gin with cocktail enthusiasts – this is a truly delightful, limited release from Ms. Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities, which has landed just in time for spring on this side of the globe.”

“As you’d expect, Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA is exquisite with tonic and a slice of cucumber. Although if you’re embarking on an adventure with friends, try setting sail with a NEPTUNIA Fizz. It’s remarkably easy to make and impressive to serve up on shore. Simply combine two parts of Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA with one-part fresh lime and one-part simple syrup and top with soda. A slice of cucumber to finish, and ahoy!”

Kiwis can try this limited-edition drop for themselves at ‘The Undersea Imaginarium’, an underwater-inspired pop-up dinner and matched cocktail experience at Milenta and Shy Guy, for two weeks only in September.

The evening will see fantasy meet food, with a seafood menu designed by Milenta Chef Elie Assaff to perfectly pair with NEPTUNIA, performance art, a live DJ, and Instagram-worthy moments that transport you and your tastebuds to an imaginary underwater world through experiential dining.

Ms. Lesley Gracie’s exceptional experiments are available for a limited time only, so grab your bottle of Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA and soak up the magic of the sea with your curious companions while you can. This gin will be sailing onto the shelves of the most sensational bars from September 2022 and stores from October 2022, RRP $99.99.

Limited tickets to ‘The Undersea Imaginarium’ pop-up are available now from iTicket for $120pp. Sittings are available for 6.30pm Wednesday 14th – Saturday 17th September, and 6.30pm Wednesday 21st – Saturday 24th September.

For further trade or distribution information please contact Megan.Barrett-Hamilton@federalmerchants.co.nz or visit www.hendricksgin.com, Instagram, Facebook or federalmerchants.co.nz.

