New Motorsport Licencing Authority Well & Truly Bedded In And Actively Seeking New Business

Having got its kick start in 2017 sanctioning major mass-participation events like NaZCAR’s budget-friendly 8, 12 & 24 Hour ‘Lemons’ endurance events and the Ultimate Rally Group’s various Targa NZ tarmac rallies, New Zealand’s newest motorsport permitting, licencing and insurance authority, the Australasian Auto-Sport Alliance (AASA) has well and truly bedded in its processes and managing director Gordon Legge says he is now actively seeking new opportunities to do business in the broader motorsport sphere.

Though it was originally set up as a genuine alternative to NZ’s existing sanctioning body, MotorSport NZ, Legge says that the AASA found itself with ‘plenty of work to be getting on with’ and made a conscious decision to ‘evolve slowly and organically, rather than going all out and seeking growth for growth’s sake.’

“After-all, “ he said this week. “Our customers are our most important asset.”

However, with the widespread feeling, from many, that getting involved in motorsport is expensive, political, and involves far too much ‘red tape,’ the AASA’s friendly, streamlined, and affordable systems appear to be a fantastic fit for Kiwis.

“Like the ‘Aussie AASA’ on which it is based, our NZ version was never designed to be an income generator,” says Legge. “It was established solely to make life easier for Car Clubs, tracks and promotors to run easy, safe meetings.”

“Which is exactly what we are here to do.”

Because it can permit events, issue competitors’ and officials’ licences, offer event organisers public liability insurance and is secured by safety processes audited by the US-based Safety Foundation Inc. (SFI), the AASA can do everything Motorsport NZ can do, with streamlined – largely on-line based – systems and processes.

Legge adds, “our insurance policies are underwritten by Lloyds of London, allowing far more comprehensive insurance than MSNZ’s local insurers, for the same fees.”

AASA has also successfully legislated the ability to issue Authority Cards for modified vehicles through the LVVTA, standing firmly alongside MSNZ – offering Kiwis a choice of motorsport permitting bodies.

As well, the 100% New Zealand-owned and operated agency of the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance, can now offer Kiwi competitors bona fide AASA New Zealand championship titles, the first eight recently awarded to the class winners of the Auckland-based NaZCAR organisation’s new three-round 3- & 6-Hour Pro Series.

Legge says he has been prompted to stick his ‘head above the parapet’ and talk openly about the good work the AASA has been doing here (much of which is done behind the scenes and rarely - if ever – get’s to see the light of day) by the ‘unprecedented’ level of enquiry his office has received of late about what exactly it is that the AASA does – and how much retaining its services might cost?

“In particular,” he said, “much of the new enquiry is coming from classes or categories frustrated trying to get dates for their summer series… which if you were to ask me personally, I’d have to say is a bit of a worry, given that it is September already, but our standard answer is, “no problem, mate, we are here to help!”

One of the other reasons why, Legge believes, the AASA has been able to establish a place on the NZ motorsport landscape so quickly and effectively, is because the landscape the sport operates in today is very different to the one it operated in even 5-6 years ago.

“Like many sports today,” explains Legge, “motorsport is evolving away from the traditional club model. The AASA is a sanctioning body not a club. We can do everything any other motorsport licencing authority operating around the world can do, but – in terms of what has been the status quo in New Zealand for as long as anyone seems to be able to remember – we can definitely do it easier and cheaper because you don’t have to join a club or wade through a lot of needless red tape, because you can complete most of our processes on-line. That way, you can focus on the sport, and having fun, not the politics!”

Across the Tasman the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance permits all sorts of motorsport events, from circuit racing to tarmac and gravel events on closed public roads, as well as karts, off-roading, and dirt track racing. In fact, any sport with motorised craft seems to be in its wheelhouse.

It can also permit everything from drive or ride days and burn-out comps to parade or show ‘n shine-type events.

Legge says that he is “proud of AASA’s growth here in New Zealand and thrilled in the direction the permitting authority is taking, if for no other reason than to see the average, everyday motorsport competitor enjoy a good day out in their pride and joy!”

“If it’s safe”, he says, “we’ll look at it.”

Across Australia and New Zealand, the two national AASA entities now issue over 500 permits each year while here in New Zealand the local Australasian ASA has now issued (well) over 1,000 licenses.

