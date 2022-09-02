New Look And Greater Market Reach For Unified Southland Real Estate Agencies

Southland’s real estate market is about to experience the new branding encompassing two of the region’s prominent real estate companies.

The new entity of Bayleys Southland Real Estate represents the unification of two leading real estate brands - Bayleys Real Estate which is New Zealand’s largest full service real estate agency, and Southland Real Estate which has been successfully trading in Invercargill since 1993.

The new Bayleys Southland Real Estate livery will be seen by the public from next week at the new unified company’s two Invercargill offices – at 171 Dee Street, and at 173 Spey Street, which will both be branded under the new Bayleys Southland Real Estate moniker. The new dual branding will also be visible at the company’s Winton office.

Under the previous configuration, Southland Real Estate employed 25 sales and administration staff specialising in the residential and lifestyle property markets, with an additional five staff operating in the residential property management sector overseeing more than 450 properties. Meanwhile, Bayleys employed 10 multi-sector sales and administration staff at its Invercargill and Winton offices.

Bayleys Southland Real Estate director David Gubb said the new trading entity would deliver greater levels of customer service for the Southland region.

“We’re excited about the integration of the Southland Real Estate stable within the Bayleys brand. The company has a well-deserved reputation in Invercargill, Winton, and Riverton, and from next week this will be enhanced by accessing Bayleys’ extensive industry-leading back-office support services such as national print and digital marketing in conjunction with a strong community sponsorship programme both locally and nationally,” Mr Gubb said.

“With support from Bayleys’ national and international marketing initiatives, the Southland Real Estate team now part of the Bayleys brand will be able to add even more value to their vendor relationships – ensuring the maximum value is achieved for their vendors in the sale process.

“It’s certainly an exciting time for the Southland’s residential and lifestyle property sectors.”

Bayleys Southland Real Estate is part of Bayleys Real Estate – New Zealand’s largest full-service real estate agency with a network of 93 offices nationwide, employing more than 2,000 sales and support staff nationally.

David Gubb said the dual-branded business of Bayleys Southland Real Estate reflected the respect both parties had for each other, with the new agency’s sales team remaining committed to the region - and looking forward to working together under the new brand

“Bayleys’ marketing initiatives and operational resources really were attractive for Southland Real Estate to join. They underpin what is now New Zealand’s foremost real estate agency - with more than 45-years’ experience in the market. The ‘arsenal’ of tools in the Bayleys marketing kit is truly outstanding, and we look forward to introducing those to all clients in the coming years,” Mr Johnston said.

Under the auspices of Bayleys Queenstown, the agency has expanded considerably in the Southland and Otago regions over the past six years – merging operations with such real estate agencies as Locations in Queenstown, Metro in Dunedin, and Newman Real Estate in Arrowtown, while also opening branches in Cromwell, Gore, and Winton – ensuring the Bayleys brand is the dominant player and is well placed to provide a superior level of service throughout the Lower South Island.

