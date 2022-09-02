Sweet Success For Kiwi Ice Cream Maker

The Much Moore Ice Cream team are today enjoying the sweet taste of success after scooping up trophies for three of the 14 Championship Categories at the 2022 NZ Ice Cream and Gelato Awards held last night in Auckland. This follows on from the announcement on 22 August that Much Moore had won four gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

One of a growing number of Much Moore’s fans

Trophy wins included the Tetra Pak Export Ice Cream Award for their Private Label Cookies & Cream Ice Cream and the Fonterra New Zealand Standard Vanilla Ice Cream Award for their Wonders Vanilla Ice Cream. They also took home the Hawkins Watts, New to Market Award for their Chocolate Cookies and Fudge Overload Ice Cream.

Marcus Moore, General Manager, Owner, Head Ice Cream Maker, and lucky ‘Taste Tester’, says the awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the coming of age of New Zealand’s ice-cream manufacturing industry. “As well as this being a huge boost for our Much Moore Ice cream team, I believe our award success recognises the world class quality of New Zealand’s ice cream producers; we are innovative, agile and have the competitive advantage of accessing some of the highest grade dairy products available.

“The Much Moore team have been living and breathing ice cream and frozen treats for more than 30 years, and after a challenging couple of years, it’s great to be able to celebrate this success. Getting feedback from the judges that our ice cream is some of the best in Aotearoa is incredibly rewarding;” says Marcus Moore.

“Ice cream making has been in my family for generations and I know I have the best job in the world! “added Marcus.

Much Moore ice cream is stocked in most Kiwi supermarket freezers nationwide. They have also been exporting to Asia since the late 1990’s and as of late last year, Woolworths Australia also stock a growing number of Much Moore ice cream products including three of their gold medal winning flavours.

And PS- if you want to know what Marcus Moore’s personal favourite flavours are…they’re vanilla, chocolate cookies and fudge.

© Scoop Media

