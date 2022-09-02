Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Talks Between Essity And Union Progressing Well

Friday, 2 September 2022, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Essity

Discussions between Essity and the Pulp and Paper Workers’ Union have adjourned until next week.

Essity’s General Manager at Kawerau Peter Hockley says the facilitated bargaining over the past two days has seen positive progress made and discussions will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

“Essity is committed to a fair and reasonable settlement that will support the future of the site.”

The Kawerau Mill will remain shut while talks continue. Essity will be making no further comments at this stage.

