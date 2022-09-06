New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 Finalists Revealed

The New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 finalists have been revealed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) at an online ceremony today.

The prestigious Awards showcase and celebrate the tourism industry’s individual and business successes. Winners will be announced in person at a special Awards dinner on 10 November in Kirikiriroa Hamilton, following Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

“What has been achieved in the past 12 months is nothing short of extraordinary,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram. “I want to warmly congratulate everyone who took the time to enter the Awards, even if they didn’t make it to finalist status. The competition is tough, and I know the judges really agonised over their decisions this year.”



Judges said the high quality of this year’s entries was a strong statement on the calibre of the people we have in the tourism industry.

“Judging these entries was humbling,” said a member of the judging panel. “All entrants deserve recognition for turning the ship around or keeping it steady in a time of crisis. It’s heart-warming to know the industry is in such good hands.”



The three awards for individuals are open to outstanding performers in the industry, and nine awards recognise business excellence, industry alignment and organisations that are living the values of the Tourism Sustainability Commitment.



Tourism’s most prestigious new award, the Regenerative Tourism Award, will recognise a business that has the wellbeing of communities at its heart, is representative of Aotearoa’s culture and values, has an excellent visitor experience at its core and is brought to life by a profitable enterprise that shows a high level of social responsibility.



Tickets to the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 dinner are available at www.nztourismawards.org.nz.



The full list of finalists is below.

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 Finalists



Airbnb Regenerative Tourism Award

Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award

Department of Conservation - Conservation Award

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

Environment Award

Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award

He Toa Takitini Māori Tourism Award

Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award

NZME Visitor Experience Award

Individual Awards



PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award

Alex Dykman, Maverick Digital

Antz Longman, Tourism Central Otago

Anne Newman, Christchurch Adventure Park

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award

John Barrett, Kapiti Island Nature Tours

Dylan Rushbrook, Tourism Central Otago

Nicholas Sautner, The Eden Park Trust



The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will also be presented on the night.

© Scoop Media

