New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 Finalists Revealed
The New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 finalists have been revealed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) at an online ceremony today.
The prestigious Awards showcase and celebrate the tourism industry’s individual and business successes. Winners will be announced in person at a special Awards dinner on 10 November in Kirikiriroa Hamilton, following Tourism Summit Aotearoa.
“What has been
achieved in the past 12 months is nothing short of
extraordinary,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram.
“I want to warmly congratulate everyone who took the time
to enter the Awards, even if they didn’t make it to
finalist status. The competition is tough, and I know the
judges really agonised over their decisions this
year.”
Judges said the high quality of this year’s entries was a strong statement on the calibre of the people we have in the tourism industry.
“Judging these entries was humbling,”
said a member of the judging panel. “All entrants deserve
recognition for turning the ship around or keeping it steady
in a time of crisis. It’s heart-warming to know the
industry is in such good hands.”
The three
awards for individuals are open to outstanding performers in
the industry, and nine awards recognise business excellence,
industry alignment and organisations that are living the
values of the Tourism
Sustainability
Commitment.
Tourism’s most
prestigious new award, the Regenerative Tourism Award, will
recognise a business that has the wellbeing of communities
at its heart, is representative of Aotearoa’s culture and
values, has an excellent visitor experience at its core and
is brought to life by a profitable enterprise that shows a
high level of social responsibility.
Tickets
to the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 dinner are available
at www.nztourismawards.org.nz.
The full list of finalists is below.
New Zealand
Tourism Awards 2022
Finalists
Airbnb Regenerative Tourism Award
Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award
Department of Conservation - Conservation Award
Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award
Environment Award
Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award
- Angus & Associates
- Maverick Digital and Trust Tairāwhiti
- Otago Cycle Trail Collaboration Initiative
- Regional Tourism New Zealand
He Toa Takitini Māori Tourism Award
- Kapiti Island Nature Tours
- Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours Ltd
- MDA Experiences
- Russell - Orongo Bay Holiday Park
Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award
NZME Visitor Experience Award
Individual
Awards
PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award
Alex Dykman, Maverick Digital
Antz Longman, Tourism Central Otago
Anne Newman, Christchurch Adventure Park
Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award
John Barrett, Kapiti Island Nature Tours
Dylan Rushbrook, Tourism Central Otago
Nicholas Sautner, The
Eden Park Trust
The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will also be presented on the night.