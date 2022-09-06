Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 Finalists Revealed

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

The New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 finalists have been revealed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) at an online ceremony today.

The prestigious Awards showcase and celebrate the tourism industry’s individual and business successes. Winners will be announced in person at a special Awards dinner on 10 November in Kirikiriroa Hamilton, following Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

“What has been achieved in the past 12 months is nothing short of extraordinary,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram. “I want to warmly congratulate everyone who took the time to enter the Awards, even if they didn’t make it to finalist status. The competition is tough, and I know the judges really agonised over their decisions this year.”
 

Judges said the high quality of this year’s entries was a strong statement on the calibre of the people we have in the tourism industry.

“Judging these entries was humbling,” said a member of the judging panel. “All entrants deserve recognition for turning the ship around or keeping it steady in a time of crisis. It’s heart-warming to know the industry is in such good hands.”
 

The three awards for individuals are open to outstanding performers in the industry, and nine awards recognise business excellence, industry alignment and organisations that are living the values of the Tourism Sustainability Commitment.

Tourism’s most prestigious new award, the Regenerative Tourism Award, will recognise a business that has the wellbeing of communities at its heart, is representative of Aotearoa’s culture and values, has an excellent visitor experience at its core and is brought to life by a profitable enterprise that shows a high level of social responsibility.
 

Tickets to the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 dinner are available at www.nztourismawards.org.nz.
 

The full list of finalists is below.

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022 Finalists
 

Airbnb Regenerative Tourism Award

Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award

Department of Conservation - Conservation Award

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

Environment Award

Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award

He Toa Takitini Māori Tourism Award

Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award

NZME Visitor Experience Award

Individual Awards 
 

PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award

Alex Dykman, Maverick Digital

Antz Longman, Tourism Central Otago

Anne Newman, Christchurch Adventure Park

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award

John Barrett, Kapiti Island Nature Tours

Dylan Rushbrook, Tourism Central Otago

Nicholas Sautner, The Eden Park Trust
 

The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will also be presented on the night.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record
NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 