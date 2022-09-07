Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Barfoot & Thompson Take Home Large Agency Of The Year Award At 2022 REINZ Awards For Excellence

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce Barfoot & Thompson has won the Large Agency of the Year Award at the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence held last night at the Cordis in Auckland.

This is the 10th consecutive time Barfoot & Thompson has won the award since it was first presented by REINZ in 2013.

Medium Agency of the Year was awarded to Bayleys Real Estate, and Small Agency of the Year was won by Bayleys Southern NZ Realty, Queenstown.

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ, says: “Congratulations to all our finalists and winners of the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence. After the challenges of last year which saw our Awards adapted into a virtual ceremony, it was wonderful to come together and celebrate in-person again. Every year we see such a high calibre of entries submitted, and this year was no exception.

“Thank you once again to our remarkable group of finalists and winners who continue to deliver world-class results for their clients and customers,” concludes Baird.

The 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence saw 41 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.

Residential Property Management Awards

  • Residential Property Manager - Rising Star of the Year: Minna Zhang – Rempstone Property Management
  • Residential Property Manager of the Year: Jen Neil – Harcourts Grenadier Accommodation Centre
  • Residential Property Management Business Development Manager of the Year: Lynne Cawthorn – Harcourts Holmwood, Edgeware
  • Residential Property Management Small Office of the Year: Rempstone Property Management
  • Residential Property Management Medium Office of the Year: Ray White Best Property Management
  • Residential Property Management Large Office of the Year: Harcourts Grenadier Accommodation Centre

realestate.co.nz Multimedia Marketing Award

  • Blair Stevens – NZR – NZ Real Estate

Innovation Award

Community Awards

  • Small: Cristina Casares – Ray White Damerell Group, Ponsonby
  • Medium: Harcourts Cooper & Co
  • Large: Barfoot & Thompson

Individual Real Estate Sales Awards

  • Manager of the Year: Blair James – James Group
  • Office Administrator of the Year: Sara Samuel – Lowe & Co Realty, Wellington
  • Personal Assistant of the Year: Greer Morris-Clarke – Harcourts JK Realty, Mt Albert

Residential Sales Awards

  • Residential Rising Star of the Year: Linh Yee – Ray White Black Group Realty, Epsom
  • Residential Salesperson of the Year – Volume: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Papanui, Christchurch
  • Residential Salesperson of the Year: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Papanui, Christchurch
  • Small Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Opes Real Estate, Christchurch
  • Small Residential Office of the Year: Bayleys Mat Andrews Real Estate, Wanaka
  • Medium Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Whanganui
  • Medium Residential Office of the Year: Bayleys Ponsonby, Auckland
  • Large Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Tommy’s Real Estate, Wellington City
  • Large Residential Office of the Year: Tommy’s Real Estate, Wellington City

Business Brokerage Awards

  • Business Broker Rising Star of the Year: Jeremy Pak – LINK Business Brokers, Auckland
  • Business Broker Salesperson of the Year: Linda Harley – ABC Business Sales, Tauranga
  • Small Business Brokerage Office of the Year: ABC Business Sales, Tauranga
  • Medium Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business Brokers, Bay of Plenty
  • Large Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business Brokers, Auckland

Commercial and Industrial Awards

  • Commercial and Industrial Rising Star of the Year: Sam Fitzgerald – CBRE, Auckland
  • Commercial and Industrial Salesperson of the Year: Greg Goldfinch – Colliers International, Highbrook
  • Small Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year: Colliers International, North Shore
  • Medium Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year: Colliers International, Highbrook
  • Large Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year: Bayleys House, Auckland

Rural Awards

  • Rural Rising Star of the Year: Brent Irving – PGG Wrightson, Dunedin
  • Rural Salesperson of the Year: Karl Davis – Bayleys Success Realty, Hamilton
  • Small Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Whalan & Partners, Christchurch
  • Medium Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Success Realty, Tauranga
  • Large Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Success Realty, Hamilton

Agency Awards

  • Small Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Bayleys Southern NZ Realty, Queenstown
  • Medium Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Bayleys Real Estate
  • Large Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Barfoot & Thompson

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record
NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 