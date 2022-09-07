Barfoot & Thompson Take Home Large Agency Of The Year Award At 2022 REINZ Awards For Excellence
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce Barfoot & Thompson has won the Large Agency of the Year Award at the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence held last night at the Cordis in Auckland.
This is the 10th consecutive time Barfoot & Thompson has won the award since it was first presented by REINZ in 2013.
Medium Agency of the Year was awarded to Bayleys Real Estate, and Small Agency of the Year was won by Bayleys Southern NZ Realty, Queenstown.
Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ, says: “Congratulations to all our finalists and winners of the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence. After the challenges of last year which saw our Awards adapted into a virtual ceremony, it was wonderful to come together and celebrate in-person again. Every year we see such a high calibre of entries submitted, and this year was no exception.
“Thank you once again to our remarkable group of finalists and winners who continue to deliver world-class results for their clients and customers,” concludes Baird.
The 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence saw 41 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.
Residential Property Management Awards
- Residential Property Manager - Rising Star of the Year: Minna Zhang – Rempstone Property Management
- Residential Property Manager of the Year: Jen Neil – Harcourts Grenadier Accommodation Centre
- Residential Property Management Business Development Manager of the Year: Lynne Cawthorn – Harcourts Holmwood, Edgeware
- Residential Property Management Small Office of the Year: Rempstone Property Management
- Residential Property Management Medium Office of the Year: Ray White Best Property Management
- Residential Property Management Large Office of the Year: Harcourts Grenadier Accommodation Centre
realestate.co.nz Multimedia Marketing Award
- Blair Stevens – NZR – NZ Real Estate
Innovation Award
- Hannah Walker – Proppy.co.nz
Community Awards
- Small: Cristina Casares – Ray White Damerell Group, Ponsonby
- Medium: Harcourts Cooper & Co
- Large: Barfoot & Thompson
Individual Real Estate Sales Awards
- Manager of the Year: Blair James – James Group
- Office Administrator of the Year: Sara Samuel – Lowe & Co Realty, Wellington
- Personal Assistant of the Year: Greer Morris-Clarke – Harcourts JK Realty, Mt Albert
Residential Sales Awards
- Residential Rising Star of the Year: Linh Yee – Ray White Black Group Realty, Epsom
- Residential Salesperson of the Year – Volume: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Papanui, Christchurch
- Residential Salesperson of the Year: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Papanui, Christchurch
- Small Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Opes Real Estate, Christchurch
- Small Residential Office of the Year: Bayleys Mat Andrews Real Estate, Wanaka
- Medium Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Whanganui
- Medium Residential Office of the Year: Bayleys Ponsonby, Auckland
- Large Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Tommy’s Real Estate, Wellington City
- Large Residential Office of the Year: Tommy’s Real Estate, Wellington City
Business Brokerage Awards
- Business Broker Rising Star of the Year: Jeremy Pak – LINK Business Brokers, Auckland
- Business Broker Salesperson of the Year: Linda Harley – ABC Business Sales, Tauranga
- Small Business Brokerage Office of the Year: ABC Business Sales, Tauranga
- Medium Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business Brokers, Bay of Plenty
- Large Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business Brokers, Auckland
Commercial and Industrial Awards
- Commercial and Industrial Rising Star of the Year: Sam Fitzgerald – CBRE, Auckland
- Commercial and Industrial Salesperson of the Year: Greg Goldfinch – Colliers International, Highbrook
- Small Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year: Colliers International, North Shore
- Medium Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year: Colliers International, Highbrook
- Large Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year: Bayleys House, Auckland
Rural Awards
- Rural Rising Star of the Year: Brent Irving – PGG Wrightson, Dunedin
- Rural Salesperson of the Year: Karl Davis – Bayleys Success Realty, Hamilton
- Small Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Whalan & Partners, Christchurch
- Medium Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Success Realty, Tauranga
- Large Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Success Realty, Hamilton
Agency Awards
- Small Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Bayleys Southern NZ Realty, Queenstown
- Medium Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Bayleys Real Estate
- Large Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Barfoot & Thompson