Barfoot & Thompson Take Home Large Agency Of The Year Award At 2022 REINZ Awards For Excellence

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce Barfoot & Thompson has won the Large Agency of the Year Award at the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence held last night at the Cordis in Auckland.

This is the 10th consecutive time Barfoot & Thompson has won the award since it was first presented by REINZ in 2013.

Medium Agency of the Year was awarded to Bayleys Real Estate, and Small Agency of the Year was won by Bayleys Southern NZ Realty, Queenstown.

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ, says: “Congratulations to all our finalists and winners of the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence. After the challenges of last year which saw our Awards adapted into a virtual ceremony, it was wonderful to come together and celebrate in-person again. Every year we see such a high calibre of entries submitted, and this year was no exception.

“Thank you once again to our remarkable group of finalists and winners who continue to deliver world-class results for their clients and customers,” concludes Baird.

The 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence saw 41 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.

Residential Property Management Awards

Residential Property Manager - Rising Star of the Year: Minna Zhang – Rempstone Property Management

Residential Property Manager of the Year: Jen Neil – Harcourts Grenadier Accommodation Centre

Residential Property Management Business Development Manager of the Year: Lynne Cawthorn – Harcourts Holmwood, Edgeware

Residential Property Management Small Office of the Year: Rempstone Property Management

Residential Property Management Medium Office of the Year: Ray White Best Property Management

Residential Property Management Large Office of the Year: Harcourts Grenadier Accommodation Centre

realestate.co.nz Multimedia Marketing Award

Blair Stevens – NZR – NZ Real Estate

Innovation Award

Hannah Walker – Proppy.co.nz

Community Awards

Small: Cristina Casares – Ray White Damerell Group, Ponsonby

Medium: Harcourts Cooper & Co

Large: Barfoot & Thompson

Individual Real Estate Sales Awards

Manager of the Year: Blair James – James Group

Office Administrator of the Year: Sara Samuel – Lowe & Co Realty, Wellington

Personal Assistant of the Year: Greer Morris-Clarke – Harcourts JK Realty, Mt Albert

Residential Sales Awards

Residential Rising Star of the Year: Linh Yee – Ray White Black Group Realty, Epsom

Residential Salesperson of the Year – Volume: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Papanui, Christchurch

Residential Salesperson of the Year: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Papanui, Christchurch

Small Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Opes Real Estate, Christchurch

Small Residential Office of the Year: Bayleys Mat Andrews Real Estate, Wanaka

Medium Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Whanganui

Medium Residential Office of the Year: Bayleys Ponsonby, Auckland

Large Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Tommy’s Real Estate, Wellington City

Large Residential Office of the Year: Tommy’s Real Estate, Wellington City

Business Brokerage Awards

Business Broker Rising Star of the Year: Jeremy Pak – LINK Business Brokers, Auckland

Business Broker Salesperson of the Year: Linda Harley – ABC Business Sales, Tauranga

Small Business Brokerage Office of the Year: ABC Business Sales, Tauranga

Medium Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business Brokers, Bay of Plenty

Large Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business Brokers, Auckland

Commercial and Industrial Awards

Commercial and Industrial Rising Star of the Year: Sam Fitzgerald – CBRE, Auckland

Commercial and Industrial Salesperson of the Year: Greg Goldfinch – Colliers International, Highbrook

Small Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year: Colliers International, North Shore

Medium Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year: Colliers International, Highbrook

Large Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year: Bayleys House, Auckland

Rural Awards

Rural Rising Star of the Year: Brent Irving – PGG Wrightson, Dunedin

Rural Salesperson of the Year: Karl Davis – Bayleys Success Realty, Hamilton

Small Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Whalan & Partners, Christchurch

Medium Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Success Realty, Tauranga

Large Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Success Realty, Hamilton

Agency Awards

Small Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Bayleys Southern NZ Realty, Queenstown

Medium Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Bayleys Real Estate

Large Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Barfoot & Thompson

