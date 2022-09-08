Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Healthcare Logistics Company Marken Acquires Christchurch Firm

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Marken

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, 8 September 2022 – Marken, part of global business UPS Healthcare, is proud to announce the acquisition of New Zealand medical courier company Cedra Express. Cedra Express, which has premises in Christchurch and Auckland, officially rebranded as Marken New Zealand on 1 September 2022.

For more than 20 years, Cedra has operated as Marken’s local service provider in New Zealand through a strategic partnership. It is a specialist in logistics for clinical trials, supporting cutting-edge medical research by transporting pharmaceuticals and biological samples.

The acquisition will give Marken a local presence in New Zealand, aimed at growing its customer base and airfreight networks and providing additional services such as Home Health Care, a core component of Marken’s international business.

“Cedra Express has built up very strong relationships in the local market since it was founded two decades ago, and we’re looking forward to welcoming its people into our family and growing those relationships further while seeking new opportunities to boost local services in healthcare and life sciences,” said Cheah Poh-Meng, Vice President, Marken Asia Pacific.

Cedra Express customers will continue to benefit from Marken’s world-class real-time tracking with GPS technology, specialised packaging solutions, temperature monitoring and end-to-end visibility.

Cedra Express General Manager, Robyn Wills, will continue to lead the Marken New Zealand business, which is projecting 20 per cent growth over the next 12 months.

“Our previous growth was solely via word of mouth. This acquisition opens up massive growth opportunities in the New Zealand market through the global resources Marken has, which is very exciting,” said Wills.

All employees will transition to the new organisation, and additional roles will be recruited within the next few months.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marken on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Xero: Late Payments Cost Kiwi Small Businesses $456 Million Per Year
Xero, the global small business platform, today released new data revealing the average Kiwi small business gets paid 6.3 days late, costing the small business economy $456 million annually... More>>



Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>

Reserve Bank: It’s The OCR That Matters For Inflation Targeting
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is well placed to manage the wind-down of additional monetary policy (AMP) tools, Assistant Governor Karen Silk says in a speech today to the KangaNews New Zealand Debt Capital Markets Summit 2022... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 