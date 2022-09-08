SkyCity And E Tū Come To Agreement
SkyCity is pleased to announce E tū members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed SkyCity Auckland/E tū Collective Agreement. This agreement has now been ratified.
Key aspects of the agreement include:
- A two-year term, with a market-competitive wage rate increase in each of the two years
- Paying at least the equivalent of the Living Wage ($23.65) after one year’s service
- A benefit of, on average, $1,200 per member by bringing forward the wage increases from 1 December to 1 August 2022
- A significant increase in annual service recognition payments for employees with over five years’ service, in some cases doubling them
- No change in rates to the significantly subsidised benefits of parking and the SkyCity Auckland 24/7 staff cafeteria
SkyCity’s Chief People and Culture Officer, Claire Walker said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with E tū on pay and conditions for their members at SkyCity Auckland. We appreciate E tū’s constructive approach to bargaining.”
SkyCity would like to recognise and thank the employee delegates who made up the bargaining team.