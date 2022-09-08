Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SkyCity And E Tū Come To Agreement

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 3:44 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

SkyCity is pleased to announce E tū members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed SkyCity Auckland/E tū Collective Agreement. This agreement has now been ratified.

Key aspects of the agreement include:

  • A two-year term, with a market-competitive wage rate increase in each of the two years
  • Paying at least the equivalent of the Living Wage ($23.65) after one year’s service
  • A benefit of, on average, $1,200 per member by bringing forward the wage increases from 1 December to 1 August 2022
  • A significant increase in annual service recognition payments for employees with over five years’ service, in some cases doubling them
  • No change in rates to the significantly subsidised benefits of parking and the SkyCity Auckland 24/7 staff cafeteria

SkyCity’s Chief People and Culture Officer, Claire Walker said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with E tū on pay and conditions for their members at SkyCity Auckland. We appreciate E tū’s constructive approach to bargaining.”

SkyCity would like to recognise and thank the employee delegates who made up the bargaining team.

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


