SkyCity And E Tū Come To Agreement

SkyCity is pleased to announce E tū members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed SkyCity Auckland/E tū Collective Agreement. This agreement has now been ratified.

Key aspects of the agreement include:

A two-year term, with a market-competitive wage rate increase in each of the two years

Paying at least the equivalent of the Living Wage ($23.65) after one year’s service

A benefit of, on average, $1,200 per member by bringing forward the wage increases from 1 December to 1 August 2022

A significant increase in annual service recognition payments for employees with over five years’ service, in some cases doubling them

No change in rates to the significantly subsidised benefits of parking and the SkyCity Auckland 24/7 staff cafeteria

SkyCity’s Chief People and Culture Officer, Claire Walker said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with E tū on pay and conditions for their members at SkyCity Auckland. We appreciate E tū’s constructive approach to bargaining.”

SkyCity would like to recognise and thank the employee delegates who made up the bargaining team.

