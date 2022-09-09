Home Grown Health Company Takes Out Prestigious Award

Kiwi wellness company Yacon New Zealand were announced as the proud recipients of a specialty award, winning best Business start-up at the Nutra Ingredients Asia Awards 2022 held in Singapore on September 6.

Yacon New Zealand produces NZFOS+ Natural Prebiotic Superfood, proudly grown and made in New Zealand from their four farms from Kerikeri to Hamilton.

The fifth annual Nutra Ingredients-Asia Awards reward true innovation and cutting edge research in functional foods, dietary supplements, and nutrition.

Supported by a stellar panel of independent judges, the awards demonstrate hard work and commitment to excellence. There were sixteen categories – which cover more diverse topics than ever before.

Yacon New Zealand was up against two other wellness companies coming out on top amongst both global and local brands, including Cell Management A.S. and Zestt Wellness.

Yacon New Zealand, Australasian Pacific Business Development Manager, Leon Henry was elated to win the award, indicating that it’s a sign of positive things to come and some welcome news given the recent trading conditions.

“We are immensely proud to be accepting this Award, it is a remarkable achievement particularly in these difficult times, because it recognises all the hard work and dedication from all of our amazing team.”

“This award genuinely demonstrates the commitment we have made to delivering a truly world class, scientifically tested and proven product.” States Leon.

New Zealand Yacon tops the prebiotics value compared to all other vegetable and fruit. It is one of the most healthy vegetables available, and is packed full of fibre, polyphenols, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

NZFOS+ Yacon Prebiotic is ranked as number one in natural prebiotic value. NZFOS+ is a concentrate of Yacon juice fibre, it is a Low GI whole food for diabetics and those who want to monitor their inflammatory biomarkers.

NZFOS+ Prebiotic is deliciously sweet, 100% natural and can be eaten off a spoon, drizzled over a salad or cereal, or spread on toast.

NZFOS+ Prebiotic also has a plethora of other health benefits such as;

Supporting gut microbial composition - encouraging the growth of good bacteria

Healthy digestive functions – promoting the absorption of essential nutrients and minerals

Healthy fat metabolism – stimulates fat consumption, decreases inflammatory biomarkers

Healthy blood sugar homeostasis – supresses appetite, improves insulin sensitivity

Healthy cholesterol levels – decreases inflammatory biomarkers, regulates cholesterol levels

Healthy immunity – protects gut mucosal, modulating immune response

The 100% pure New Zealand product holds health benefits that have it compared to Manuka Honey, widely recognised here in New Zealand.

Yacon extract has significantly higher contents of total phenolic, total flavionoid, and chlorogenic acid, and has a significantly higher antioxidant capacity in comparison to Manuka honey. In addition, the mineral contents such as potassium, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, iron, and sodium in yacon extract are also higher than that in Manuka honey.

