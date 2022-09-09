Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DEKRA NZ Appoints New Board Chair

Friday, 9 September 2022, 5:16 pm
Press Release: VTNZ

DEKRA NZ has appointed Mike Walsh, as Chairperson of its Board of Directors.

DEKRA NZ is the parent company of VTNZ, New Zealand’s largest independent vehicle inspection organisation with over 1,000 employees working across more than 150 sites. DEKRA NZ is 60% owned by DEKRA SE with the remaining 40% being held by the Motor Trade Association (MTA).

Mike Walsh led VTNZ for almost fourteen years, from 2004 – 2018, before taking on the role of Executive Vice President Southern Africa & Oceania then Executive Vice President Asia Pacific with DEKRA SE. He has been a Director on the DEKRA NZ Board since 2018.

Mike Walsh replaces outgoing Chair, Stan Zurkiewicz, who is stepping down from the Board to focus on his role as Global CEO of DEKRA SE.

In addition, two new Board Directors have been appointed, Christoph Nolte and Bill Armour. Christoph Nolte is the Executive Vice President for the DEKRA Vehicle Inspection Service Division, with responsibility for 28 million vehicle inspections across 23 countries. Bill Armour was previously the CFO for DEKRA APAC and VTNZ and has been a Director for the Open Polytechnic of New Zealand.

Dave Harris and Sturrock Saunders continue in their positions as Directors representing the interests of the MTA.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from VTNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>


Statistics: Lift In Jobs For Youth
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter... More>>




Xero: Late Payments Cost Kiwi Small Businesses $456 Million Per Year
Xero, the global small business platform, today released new data revealing the average Kiwi small business gets paid 6.3 days late, costing the small business economy $456 million annually... More>>




Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Cosmetics: Sunscreen Industry Welcomes Regulation To Products On Shelves From Today
Sunscreen brands, and their independent industry body alike, are welcoming the Sunscreen Safety Bill coming into effect on shelves around the country today, and claim the regulation is long overdue... More>>

Reserve Bank: It’s The OCR That Matters For Inflation Targeting
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is well placed to manage the wind-down of additional monetary policy (AMP) tools, Assistant Governor Karen Silk says in a speech today to the KangaNews New Zealand Debt Capital Markets Summit 2022... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 