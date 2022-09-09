DEKRA NZ Appoints New Board Chair

DEKRA NZ has appointed Mike Walsh, as Chairperson of its Board of Directors.

DEKRA NZ is the parent company of VTNZ, New Zealand’s largest independent vehicle inspection organisation with over 1,000 employees working across more than 150 sites. DEKRA NZ is 60% owned by DEKRA SE with the remaining 40% being held by the Motor Trade Association (MTA).

Mike Walsh led VTNZ for almost fourteen years, from 2004 – 2018, before taking on the role of Executive Vice President Southern Africa & Oceania then Executive Vice President Asia Pacific with DEKRA SE. He has been a Director on the DEKRA NZ Board since 2018.

Mike Walsh replaces outgoing Chair, Stan Zurkiewicz, who is stepping down from the Board to focus on his role as Global CEO of DEKRA SE.

In addition, two new Board Directors have been appointed, Christoph Nolte and Bill Armour. Christoph Nolte is the Executive Vice President for the DEKRA Vehicle Inspection Service Division, with responsibility for 28 million vehicle inspections across 23 countries. Bill Armour was previously the CFO for DEKRA APAC and VTNZ and has been a Director for the Open Polytechnic of New Zealand.

Dave Harris and Sturrock Saunders continue in their positions as Directors representing the interests of the MTA.

