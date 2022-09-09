World EV Day - Celebrating Zero Emissions Driving

Friday 9 September marks World EV Day, and Drive Electric is celebrating because EVs are worth the fuss.

Did you know?

EVs are eating up market share around the world. Globally in July plugins made up 14% of the overall auto market, and full electrics (BEVs) reached 10% market share. 1

New Zealand has joined the party. EV sales (BEVs) in New Zealand are up 50 per cent this year from the same period last year. 2

In August 23% of vehicles sold in New Zealand were electric. 3

New Zealand is now one of the leading markets globally for EVs after the Nordic countries and China. 4

As we move to EV, our fleet is getting cleaner. The average amount of CO2 being released by vehicles imported in New Zealand is down 18 per cent this year. 5

Chinese manufacturer BYD is now retailing in New Zealand, and this year they’ve sold more EVs worldwide than Tesla! (And Tesla has also sold a lot.)

New Zealand has its first EV ute from LDV. (And more will come - it’s going to be OK!)

When you take into account purchase price, the Clean Car Discount, and the cheaper cost of fuel - an EV is already cheaper than a petrol/diesel car for most people. 6

Drive Electric Chair says, “To celebrate World EV - why not give one a go. Ask your lucky neighbour with a Tesla. Go for a test drive. Or try a car sharing service like Zilch. EVs are cheaper to run and produce far fewer emissions when in motion.”

“If you can’t get in one, explore one virtually. If you want to find out more about EVs or compare those available on the new market, visit us: www.driveelectric.org.nz "

6 https://genless.govt.nz/for-business/moving-people/vehicle-total-cost-of-ownership-calculator/

5 The average Co2/g emitted from cars imported in June 2021 was 176.1, in June 2022 this was 144.9 available at: https://www.transport.govt.nz/statistics-and-insights/fleet-statistics/light-motor-vehicle-registrations/T

4 https://www.transport.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/Comparison-of-Electric-Vehicle-sales-market-share-in-various-key-markets-2010-to-2021.pdf

3 https://cleantechnica.com/2022/09/05/electric-cars-23-of-new-zealand-auto-market-tesla-12/

2 Comparing the periods 1 January - 21 August 2021 to 2022 available at https://www.transport.govt.nz/statistics-and-insights/fleet-statistics/light-motor-vehicle-registrations/

1 https://cleantechnica.com/2022/08/28/electric-vehicles-10-of-new-vehicle-sales-globally/

© Scoop Media

