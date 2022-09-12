Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GR86 Bound To Thrill With Power Boost And Improved Handling

Monday, 12 September 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

The all-new GR86, a sizable upgrade on the previous and highly popular Toyota 86 two-door sports car, is the third thrilling model in the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) inspired GR series.

The 86 has been given a GAZOO Racing makeover through the design and engineering expertise of Toyota’s racing team.

With a larger and more powerful engine, improved torsion rigidity, precision handling and an updated interior, the all-new GR86 is designed by enthusiasts for enthusiasts. It epitomises Toyota’s commitment to build more excitement and driver-enjoyment into its cars.

The GR86 is not only more powerful, but its performance has also been significantly upgraded to create a lightweight sportscar with the handling and driving experience of a car that should cost a lot more than the GR86.

Thrills injected from motorsport heritage

TOYOTO GAZOO Racing New Zealand’s General Manager, Andrew Davis says TGR is now well established in New Zealand as the marque for Toyota motorsport activities and motorsport-influenced sports cars.

“The new GR86 carries a 60-year racing heritage into a street version that is built for a thrilling driving experience. The GR86 is a car for drivers who enjoy driving for sheer pleasure,” he says.

While retaining the same format and shape of the previous 86, the GR86 has received many improvements. Lateral bending has been improved by approximately 60% and torsional rigidity has been enhanced by around 50%, providing pleasurable handling in all speed ranges for both urban and performance drivers.

"By bringing car development across from the world of motorsport, the demanding conditions of racing allow TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to refine both race and roadgoing vehicles," Andrew says.

Steve Prangnell, General Manager New Vehicles of Toyota New Zealand, says two variants of the GR86 will be introduced –a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

“The popularity of the 86 is evident by the demand we experienced for the previous GT86, which is now sold out. That tells us that fans still have an appetite for compact, lightweight, and affordable sports coupes. The upgraded GR86 will undoubtedly continue to be popular with our New Zealand fan base,” Steve says.

Sports car fundamentals

At the heart of the car is a new 2.4-litre horizontally opposed boxer four-cylinder engine that drives the rear wheels via a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

Many wanted a power upgrade to the GR86, and Toyota has delivered with a 2.4L cylinder engine delivering 174kW (up 22-27kW) and 250Nm of torque, which is an increase of 38-45Nm. Peak torque now arrives at a substantially lower 3,700rpm (previously 6,400rpm). In addition, the power-to-weight ratio is substantially improved through the generous use of aluminium.

With a significant boost in power and torque compared with the previous Toyota 86, the new GR86 can cover the 0-100km/h sprint in just 6.4 seconds with a manual gearbox and 6.8 seconds with an automatic transmission – an increase of 1.4 seconds over the current model.

The front MacPherson strut and rear double wishbone suspension has been tuned for performance and together with the very low centre of gravity, superb balance, and lightweight stiff chassis, they make the new GR86 an outstanding driver's car.

The GR86 retains the familiar long bonnet and aerodynamic sports car profile; however, the exterior design changes include a matrix grille design, large side rocker mouldings, and a ducktail-type rear spoiler.

Other significant upgrades include premium 18-inch, 10-spoke matte black alloys shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres for better grip and performance.

Driver focused technology, comfort, and safety

While driving performance has been the key motivation for the upgrade, driver and passenger comfort has not been ignored. Newly designed front seats are heated and covered in perforated Ultrasuede with leather bolsters.

A new multimedia system includes a larger 8-inch touchscreen, six speakers, voice recognition and both wired Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity. A redesigned 7-inch colour combination meter with digital speedometer and multi-information display are also included.

Although the GR86 has been created as almost a throw-back to the days of simple, fun-to-drive rear wheel-drive sports cars, it does not lack the latest in safety technology. Both variants include blind-spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and a tyre-pressure warning system. The automatic also receives driver assist technologies including a pre-collision braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, high beam assist and reverse automatic braking.

The GR86 will be available in seven exterior colours: Crystal White, Ice Silver, Magnetite Grey, Midnight Black, Hyper Blue, Spark Red, and Sapphire Blue (the latter two are new to the GR86).

Toyota Driveaway Pricing

Affordability has always been the core of the popularity for the Toyota 86, and the GR86 will continue to offer an exceptional driving experience at an affordable price. The Toyota Driveaway pricing includes all on road costs: WOF, registration, a full tank of fuel, the Toyota Care Service Advantage fixed price servicing package, floor mats, and a three year or 100,000 km warranty.

The new 2022 GR86 is priced at:

GR86 GT MT 2.4L Six-speed Manual Transmission $56,990

GR86 GT AT 2.4L Six-speed Automatic Transmission $56,990

