Rental Price Indexes: August 2022
The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.
Key facts
Monthly change
In August 2022 compared with July 2022:
- the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 1.0 percent.
Annual change
In August 2022 compared with August 2021:
- the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 4.0 percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 3.6 percent.