‘Golden Opportunity’ For Scott Technology With Silver Fern Farms

Scott Technology (NZX:SCT) is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-million dollar contract with one of New Zealand’s leading producers of premium red meat, Silver Fern Farms.

The $11.2 million investment will see Scott deliver a fully automated lamb processing system for the Silver Fern Farms Finegand plant in South Otago, designed to deliver exceptional product quality and increased yield of high value cuts.

Scott Technology CEO, John Kippenberger, says that they are delighted to be partnering once again with one of New Zealand’s most iconic meat producers and exporters.

“Silver Fern Farms is an enduring partner of Scott Technology. In the late 2000s we worked in collaboration to develop an early iteration of our automated lamb processing technology. The new primal system utilises advanced x-ray and vision technology to deliver even higher accuracy cutting, while also enabling important improvements in health and safety by removing much of the manual heavy cutting activity.”

The system will also improve efficiency with a processing capability of 600 full carcasses an hour.

The contract comes on the back of Silver Fern Farms’ purchase of several stand-alone automation units for other sites, taking the total deal to around $13 million.

“The contract is strategically important for Scott,” says Kippenberger, “as we continue to focus on growing our core business, using our proven technology to deliver on our customer’s needs, and understanding those needs through authentic, long-term, customer partnerships. We’re also excited by the fact that homegrown businesses are investing in automation which is great for New Zealand’s productivity.”

Silver Fern Farm’s CEO, Simon Limmer, says the businesses have been able to build a strong working relationship through an alignment in values. “Over the last few years Silver Fern Farms has invested significantly into the business to ensure our success continues over a longer-term horizon. The bulk of this investment is going into infrastructure at our sites, which in some instances have a history going back over 100 years. Scott’s automated meat processing technology is world-class, and this modernisation will help drive a positive return to our farmer suppliers and our consumers the world over.”

The system will be designed and built in Scott’s Dunedin-based meat processing centre of excellence with delivery anticipated for late 2023.

