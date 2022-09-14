An Unnecessary Loss Of Life

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good is calling on the people of the Waikato to make today’s road tragedy at Piarere a turning point.

“Today’s fatality is unacceptable. It and future accidents could be preventable if this current Government would measure the urgency to upgrade this stretch of road in terms of people’s lives and wellbeing rather than in dollars. An unacceptable number of lives have been lost and others seriously injured on this stretch of road. Road users, local residents and Chambers have appealed for urgent action for the right safety measures to be put in place and have been ignored.

“I intend for the Chamber to make this a major issue for us to pursue for as long as it takes the Government to finally listen,” Good said.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims at this time.”

