Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TSB Offers A 4.69% P.a. One-year Fixed Home Loan Rate

Friday, 16 September 2022, 9:28 am
Press Release: TSB Bank

TSB has today launched a limited time one-year fixed home loan rate of 4.69% p.a. available until 30 September 2022.

Not only is this a competitive rate in the market, but TSB will beat any ANZ, ASB, BNZ or Westpac nationally advertised fixed home loan rate by 0.10% p.a.*.

Joe Bishop, General Manager of Product & Marketing, says ”In this tough environment, we’re so proud to be able to offer this to New Zealanders looking for a great deal. This rate is really hard to beat with most of the major banks offering one-year fixed rates at more than 5% p.a. and in an environment where the market’s one-year fixed rates continue to be pushed up.”

People wanting to find out more about the rate beat offer and TSB’s current home loan rates can go to -

https://www.tsb.co.nz/loans/home-loans-mortgages/rate-beat

*TSB’s standard lending criteria, terms & conditions, and fees apply. Customers must have a minimum 20% deposit.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TSB Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Air New Zealand: Welcome First Shipment Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Into Aotearoa
Air New Zealand will reach its next stop on its Flight NZ0 journey and will next week welcome the first of many shipments of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into Aotearoa ready to power the airline's fleet... More>>



Insurance Council: July Extreme Weather Insurance Claims Hit $43.7m
New claims data released today by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) show that weeks of extreme weather over July resulted in 6,266 general insurance claims with a provisional value of $43.7 million... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>


Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 