TSB Offers A 4.69% P.a. One-year Fixed Home Loan Rate

TSB has today launched a limited time one-year fixed home loan rate of 4.69% p.a. available until 30 September 2022.

Not only is this a competitive rate in the market, but TSB will beat any ANZ, ASB, BNZ or Westpac nationally advertised fixed home loan rate by 0.10% p.a.*.

Joe Bishop, General Manager of Product & Marketing, says ”In this tough environment, we’re so proud to be able to offer this to New Zealanders looking for a great deal. This rate is really hard to beat with most of the major banks offering one-year fixed rates at more than 5% p.a. and in an environment where the market’s one-year fixed rates continue to be pushed up.”

People wanting to find out more about the rate beat offer and TSB’s current home loan rates can go to -

https://www.tsb.co.nz/loans/home-loans-mortgages/rate-beat

*TSB’s standard lending criteria, terms & conditions, and fees apply. Customers must have a minimum 20% deposit.

© Scoop Media

