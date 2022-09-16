Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Interest Signals A Post-COVID Bounce Back For NZ Retail

Friday, 16 September 2022, 9:54 am
Press Release: JLL NZ

JLL NZ’s market snapshot data for Q3 2022 suggests that while New Zealand’s retail sector still faces some immediate economic headwinds, the medium-term outlook provides several positives for the economy, especially if we look further into 2023 and beyond.

JLL NZ’s Head of Research, Gavin Read, says making New Zealand attractive for travellers, businesses, workers, and investors is critical to our post-COVID recovery and future economic success – and this week’s retirement of the Covid-19 traffic light framework is a positive step.

Gavin Read

“There is still some work to be done on our immigration settings, however work does seem to be underway by Government and officials to get this right,” says Read.

With the reopening of our international borders comes positive indications that offshore investors are investigating a return.

In Auckland, Nike, which already has a presence across five locations in Auckland, will be opening later this year at 222-228 Queen Street. Ikea recently announced plans to open a studio in Wellington. And international burger chain Wahlburgers has announced plans to open five stores nationwide, starting in Christchurch.

Read says another positive dynamic is the rising movement in mixed-use property developments, with several mixed-use property developments comprising of office, hotel or apartments coming to market in Auckland over the next 18 months.

“Notable developments include Seascape Auckland, Britomart's Barrington, Sofrana Buildings on Customs Street East and Galway Street, and 110 Carlton Gore Road by Manson.”

In Wellington, various mixed-use developments are expected to add at least ~5,300 sqm of retail space to the Capital’s CBD, with 40-44 Bowen Street Offices and 15 Customhouse Quay (Site 9) expected to complete by the end of 2022. While in the Garden City, a mixed-use development at 93-95 Cashel Street (The Terrace Stage 2), which will be home to several hospitality and service-based tenants, is expected to be complete by end this year.

Read says that the CBD retail sector’s renaissance will also be fuelled in part by more workers returning to the office more regularly, attracted by the additional focus employers have placed on accommodating the hybrid model.

“We see a real synergy between these two sectors, and retail developers and investors will be paying close attention to the ‘flight to quality’ that now defines New Zealand’s prime office market.”

JLL NZ’s Head of Retail and Metro, Nilesh Patel, says it’s encouraging to see optimism return to New Zealand’s retails sector.

Nilesh Patel

“The combination of borders opening to tourism and immigration, cruise ships returning, workers coming back to the office in droves and this week’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions will have an exponentially positive impact on the sector.

“With enquiry and engagement already on the rise, I’m expecting a significant uplift over the next six months, and businesses that move in this forecast-positive market will be well placed to capitalise on this."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JLL NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Air New Zealand: Welcome First Shipment Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Into Aotearoa
Air New Zealand will reach its next stop on its Flight NZ0 journey and will next week welcome the first of many shipments of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into Aotearoa ready to power the airline's fleet... More>>



Insurance Council: July Extreme Weather Insurance Claims Hit $43.7m
New claims data released today by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) show that weeks of extreme weather over July resulted in 6,266 general insurance claims with a provisional value of $43.7 million... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>


Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 