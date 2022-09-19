Find And Join New IDOs Through Uplift, Verified By Blockpass

Compliance provider and expert Blockpass is proud to reveal its new partnership with Uplift, an IDO launchpad platform that facilitates and accelerates the launch of innovative blockchain projects. Besides providing KYC options for Uplift's platform, in this exciting new partnership Blockpass and Uplift will be conducting AMAs, giveaways and rewarding both LIFT tokens and facilitating IDO access to Blockpass users.

Uplift is an award-winning investment platform that incubates, launches and accelerates blockchain-based projects, such as crypto, DeFi, Web3.0, GameFi, NFT and DEX projects. The Uplift launchpad is uniquely designed to be adaptive, fair and welcoming to the fast growing projects that it supports, and values community. Some of Uplift's focal points include making investment accessible, unique referral programmes, fully vetted projects, investors insurance, easy accessibility to all and a fair lottery system to allow everyone - not just whales - to be involved in IDOs. The platform currently boasts in excess of 8000 unique stakers, over US$1,200,000 raised capital and more than US$826,000 total locked value.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.

"IDOs have already started proving their importance and we've seen just how crucial companies like Uplift are for supporting and accelerating good projects into the blockchain ecosystem," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "We're particularly glad to see Uplift's commitment to safety and security of its users, not just with Blockpass' solutions but with its own investor insurance methods and fairness checks in place."

"At Uplift, the protection of our community is of the utmost importance, which is why we are pleased to be partnering with Blockpass to offer our users their best-in-class KYC services," said Growth Lead, Irina Berezina.

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.

