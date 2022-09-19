Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meridian Energy Launches New EV Charging Network, Zero, In Latest Campaign Via The Monkeys Aotearoa

Monday, 19 September 2022, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Accenture

Meridian Energy is once again enlisting the help of Nature to draw attention to its new electric vehicle charging network, Zero. Starting with a commitment of 250 chargers up and down the country, Zero will be one of New Zealand’s most accessible charging networks and will help with a lack of charging infrastructure that’s holding NZ back from going electric.

Created by The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, the new campaign is the next featuring Nature as she continues her mission and offers a helping hand to an EV owner’s worst nightmare: stranded with nowhere to charge.

Directed by Eight’s Jamie Lawrence, the campaign film showcases the characteristic humour we are coming to expect from Nature and pledges Meridian’s commitment to making a difference for EV drivers and ultimately, Aotearoa.

The campaign is set to run across broadcast television and online. There will be supporting campaigns for Zero and Meridian’s dedicated EV Charging Solutions, including its EV Car Plan and upcoming home charging.

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer, Damon Stapleton, says: “In this second instalment of Meridian’s brand platform and with the launch of the Zero charging network, we wanted to inspire Kiwis to exercise their power to make a difference, when it comes to driving, by showing how Meridian is exercising theirs.”

Meridian Energy Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Healy, adds: “Meridian is committed to doing good things with our energy, like embarking on our own decarbonisation programme, as well as encouraging all of Aotearoa to decarbonise with us. Ditching fossil fuel burning cars for EVs is a change we will all need to embrace over the coming years, so we’re trying to make that as easy as possible by minimising one of the key barriers to EV adoption - the fear of running out of charge.

“We’re currently the only electricity company building its own EV charging network for the public to use, we proudly already have good coverage in Christchurch and Wellington, and alongside our at-home EV charging plan and charging options, we’ve got EV owners and potential EV owners sorted. This is another example of Meridian not just saying we’re for nature, but following through with real actions.”


To view Meridian Energy’s latest campaign film - https://youtu.be/2j4vC1IWtUg

Campaign Credits:
Client: Meridian Energy
Chief Marketing Officer: Michael Healy
Meridian Marketing Lead: Rhys Musson
Advertising and Media Manager: Jordan Fahey
Brand Manager: Laura Page

Creative Agency, The Monkeys Aotearoa 
Chief Creative Officer: Damon Stapleton
Creative Director/Creative: James Conner & Christie Cooper
Head of Integrated Production: Rosie Grayson
Head of Planning: Tom Sykes
Strategist : Haley Hetherington
Senior Business Manager: Harrison Stone

Production Company: Eight
Director: Jamie Lawrence
Executive Producer: Claire Kelly

Media Agency: MBM
Group Business Director: Georgia McNaught
Business Manager: Loren Smith
Junior Planner/Buyer: Lucien Burt

