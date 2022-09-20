Parasitic Worm Pesticide Approved For Use

A new pesticide to combat parasitic worms in carrots, kūmara, parsnips, and potatoes has been approved for use in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Plant-parasitic worms, or nematodes, are considered a major risk to some of our most popular root vegetables, with producers sometimes experiencing complete crop failure from the damage they cause.

The applicant, Adama New Zealand Limited, said Nimitz will be an important tool to ensure the economic viability of these important crops.

"EPA staff conducted comprehensive risk assessments and found the risks to people and the environment to be negligible, with appropriate rules in place," says Dr Lauren Fleury, Hazardous Substances Applications Manager.

"Nimitz is restricted to commercial use by professionals, and is a less hazardous alternative to fenamiphos-containing substances that are currently used. It will help reduce risks to workers, the soil, and the environment."

The product contains the active ingredient fluensulfone, which is new to New Zealand but has been approved for use in various countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, India, and Brazil.

Read more about Nimitz

Video: How the EPA makes decisions about hazardous substances | 1:48 mins

© Scoop Media

