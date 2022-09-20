The Critical Role Architectural Design And Green Building Techniques Play In Creating Sustainable Spaces

At long last, architectural design that’s indelibly linked to sustainability has risen to the fore. In today’s environmental climate, design and building practices must support a healthy planet and cater to the needs of the people who live on it.

By reducing the reliance on non-renewable resources, sustainable architecture and green building techniques do much to promote and maintain a cleaner environment.

Silk Design & Build is a team of architects and builders who create commercial spaces. With an eye to the future, it feels strongly obligated to bring sustainability into everything it delivers.

The team works cohesively and cooperatively to create, improve and preserve buildings and workspaces that are sustainable and eco-friendly. Its approach fosters and advances the needs of communities to live in a world where quality built environments are carefully crafted, are of minimal disturbance and exist in harmony with the surroundings.

What does it mean to design and build sustainably?

Sustainable design and construction is the practice of creating buildings and spaces that are environmentally responsible, resource efficient and meet the needs of the occupants.

That means every part of a project – from site selection to design, construction and operation endeavours to eliminate or minimise negative environmental impacts.

How design and building methods drive sustainability together

The overall objectives of sustainability are to reduce consumption of non-renewable resources, minimise waste, and create healthy, productive environments. In order to develop a project that adheres to the principles and practicalities of sustainability, you need to begin with the end in mind.

Silk Design & Build create commercial interior spaces that are workable, fit-for-purpose, comfortable, safe, and productive.

In addition to including sustainable design and green building techniques in new construction projects, the team are experts at retrofitting existing buildings. Retrofitting can be more cost-effective than building a new facility. The key is to design renovations and retrofits to include sustainable design attributes.

Sustainable architecture strategies explained

Increasingly, sustainable architecture strategies are being implemented into building design.

Sustainable architecture utilises design strategies that reduce the negative environmental impact of a built environment. Architects take areas such as site topography, landscape, energy and water requirements into consideration when planning and designing a building.

Specific strategies include:

Planning and considering the orientation of buildings on a site

Using eco-friendly, high-quality building materials and recycled content

Prioritising high indoor air quality

Using energy-efficient lighting and daylighting

Installing energy-efficient and renewable energy systems

Being mindful of water conservation and utilising rainwater harvesting

Addressing stormwater management

Minimising waste during building and operation of the building

Silk Design & Build supports sustainable design-build practices, using eco-friendly materials and production methods. It takes its commitment to deliver sustainable buildings seriously. Maximum effort is made to minimise the environmental footprint, beginning with raw material selection.

It actively pursues social and community outcomes of environmental guardianship, waste diversion, and minimisation in its sustainable buildings. Using sustainable materials lowers the environmental impact caused by various materials and substances. All its projects are designed to provide efficient and effective use of a space, which allows the continuation of sustainable business practices.

How Kiwis can implement sustainable building practices

Green building techniques are reshaping the industry and becoming a fundamental part of new building designs across New Zealand (and the world).

Silk Design & Build believe that green building techniques will define sustainable construction in the future. For Kiwis who aren’t in a position to build new, there are things they can do to make their existing homes and workspaces more sustainable like:

Using renewable energy sources such as solar power

Installing efficient air ventilation systems that eliminate pollutants from the surrounding air

Using better insulation materials that minimise leaking air and noise pollution

Using energy-efficient indoor appliances

Silk Design & Build’s commitment to creating sustainable spaces

Silk Design & Build is New Zealand’s premier commercial design, build and fit-out organisation. It helps commercial businesses build and maintain premises that adhere to eco-friendly design and sustainable building practices.

The business strives to implement sustainable strategies in all of its projects. It sees this commitment as the only responsible thing to do for the planet and its people.

The team believes a successful design is central to health and prosperity. One that enriches people’s lives and the communities they live in.

Its overarching mission for each and every project is to deliver:

Quality Assurance. Reliability. Budget and Guidelines. Single Point of Contact. And above all — Joy.

If you’re looking to design and build a new workspace or refit an existing one using sustainable architecture principles and green building techniques, contact Silk Design & Build today.

