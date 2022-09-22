Elaine Owen Joins Avanti Finance As New Head Of Product And Markets

Avanti Finance today announced the appointment of Elaine Owen, who joins the Senior Executive team as Head of Product and Markets. Elaine has been brought on board to support Avanti’s significant growth and to develop new products that meet the needs of introducers and consumers across Australia and New Zealand.

Elaine has an extensive background in product development and marketing within the financial services industry.

She joins Avanti Finance from Medical Assurance Society (MAS), where she was the Chief Product Officer. In this Executive role, she was accountable for the end-to-end product offering and associated profitability of their diverse product range.

Before her time at MAS, she held a senior role at ANZ and has worked around the world, in London, Amsterdam, Sydney, and Melbourne. She has experience working in lending and across market segments (including retail, commercial and investment banking), and understands what people want in this space and market.

Elaine says that the Avanti Finance values are important to her: “The Avanti values were a key part of why I wanted to join the company – putting customers first, doing the right thing and being relentlessly helpful with people’s journeys.”

She plans to help Avanti Finance innovate and grow, supporting good customer outcomes.

“We’re delighted to have Elaine on board,” says Mark Mountcastle, Avanti Finance CEO. “Her experience in product development and financial background are key to driving growth and developing financial products at Avanti.”

Elaine commenced her role as Head of Product and Markets on Thursday, 8th September.

