Clemenger Group Forms Market-leading Public Affairs & Communications Consultancy

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 10:13 am
Press Release: Clemenger Group

Clemenger Group NZ today announced the merger of its two New Zealand-based specialist consulting firms: public affairs and strategic communications firm GRC Partners and public relations and reputation management agency Porter Novelli.

Part of the Clemenger Group network of companies, GRC Partners + Porter Novelli will serve clients across a broad range of industries with a single reference point for their public affairs, corporate and financial communications needs, as well as multi-disciplinary special projects.

Strengthening the two agencies’ capabilities, experience, and strong government and business networks, GRC Partners will be led by Managing Partner Mark Watts. Brad Pogson will become the firm’s first New Zealand partner. More than half of the firm’s consultants are shareholders in the Group.

GRC Partners + Porter Novelli will operate offices in Auckland and Wellington, and will maintain its existing, and deep connections throughout Australia via GRACosway, Australia’s longest-standing public affairs and corporate financial communications firm. The new firm will also retain its connection to Porter Novelli worldwide.

Managing Partner, Mark Watts says: “For our clients, the establishment of GRC Partners + Porter Novelli means one firm for expert advice in public affairs, corporate and financial communications. For our teams, it means greater collaboration and opportunities for development, building on our existing cross-agency partnership.

“I’m now looking forward to leading GRC Partners + Porter Novelli, working closely with Brad and the rest of our unified team, and to showing our current and prospective clients what we can offer.”

Current clients include NZX-listed businesses, multinational brands and other companies drawn from a diverse range of industry sectors in New Zealand, Australia and beyond.

Clemenger Group New Zealand CEO, Strahan Wallis says: “Together GRC Partners + Porter Novelli will form a formidable force in government, public and corporate communications. Clients will have access to best-in-class consultancy services from a phenomenal team of experts in Auckland, Wellington and beyond. This is one of the best teams I’ve seen in many years, and I am excited to see what they will deliver together.”

GRC Partners + Porter Novelli has a trans-Tasman board, led by Kirsten Mulley, CEO of GRACosway, who also serves as a director of Clemenger Group.

