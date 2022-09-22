Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Value Research Center At The Science Summit At UNGA77

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 5:37 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

What qualifies a 'good' company today? How can a company's impacts on key stakeholders be honestly measured?

Prof. Philip Sugai, Director of the Value Research Center (VRC) at Doshisha University, Kyoto will discuss how he and his research team have integrated and synthesized many of the world's top ESG and sustainability reporting frameworks, creating The Value Model, a goal-based, objective, and transparent model for measuring stakeholder value, introduced with this presentation at the UN General Assembly (UNGA77) Science Summit.

The theme of this year's Science Summit is "The Role of Science and Innovation in Attaining the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)." This event brings together scientists, academics, government leaders and citizens from around the world to participate in a series of workshops, presentations and discussions.

The 8th annual Science Summit is being held live in New York and online and it is free to attend. This presentation is one of seven events hosted by the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) and co-host, the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations.

"Our workshop aims to help move beyond the politics surrounding discussions of sustainability," said Prof. Sugai. "Based on an ethical foundation from Japan, we'll define a 'good' company, then explore how company impacts on stakeholders can be measured and managed, and how this kind of measurement model can be used to develop both practical regulatory oversight as well as forward-thinking, value-focused business strategies across developed and developing economies."

Following Prof. Sugai's opening presentation, he and Prof. Toshiya Hoshino, Director of the ESG Integration Research and Education Center (ESG-IREC), OSIPP, Osaka University, will discuss how value measurement and more meaningful ESG reporting can help further enhance the achievement of SDGs, as well as Japan's unique role and contribution to these issues.

After this discussion, a panel of experts in Japanese business and sustainability reporting who have deep experience across academia, industry, and government policy will dig more deeply into the essence of value, Japan's historical and current efforts to align this history with the current challenges addressed by the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, and how business can continue to drive real and measurable achievement of these in a just and equitable way.

Panel speakers include:
- Prof. Haruko Satoh (Moderator), Co-Director, OSIPP-IAFOR Research Centre, Osaka University
- Masato Yamazaki, Professor Emeritus of Economics, Aquinas College
- Yoshie Sugai, Founder and Head Instructor, Chiseikan Dojo
- Trista Bridges, Cofounder & Principal, Author, Read the Air
- Jin Montesano, Chief People Officer, LIXIL Corporation
- Kumar Iyer, Sustainable Strategy Mentor

The Valuing Value half-day workshop, Monday, Sept 26, from 9:00 - 11:30 EST (22:00 - 00:30 JST).

Details, and free registration, are available at https://sched.co/1AWkD.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>


Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Air New Zealand: Touches Down In The Big Apple
Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

<

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 