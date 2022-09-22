Value Research Center At The Science Summit At UNGA77

What qualifies a 'good' company today? How can a company's impacts on key stakeholders be honestly measured?

Prof. Philip Sugai, Director of the Value Research Center (VRC) at Doshisha University, Kyoto will discuss how he and his research team have integrated and synthesized many of the world's top ESG and sustainability reporting frameworks, creating The Value Model, a goal-based, objective, and transparent model for measuring stakeholder value, introduced with this presentation at the UN General Assembly (UNGA77) Science Summit.

The theme of this year's Science Summit is "The Role of Science and Innovation in Attaining the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)." This event brings together scientists, academics, government leaders and citizens from around the world to participate in a series of workshops, presentations and discussions.

The 8th annual Science Summit is being held live in New York and online and it is free to attend. This presentation is one of seven events hosted by the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) and co-host, the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations.

"Our workshop aims to help move beyond the politics surrounding discussions of sustainability," said Prof. Sugai. "Based on an ethical foundation from Japan, we'll define a 'good' company, then explore how company impacts on stakeholders can be measured and managed, and how this kind of measurement model can be used to develop both practical regulatory oversight as well as forward-thinking, value-focused business strategies across developed and developing economies."

Following Prof. Sugai's opening presentation, he and Prof. Toshiya Hoshino, Director of the ESG Integration Research and Education Center (ESG-IREC), OSIPP, Osaka University, will discuss how value measurement and more meaningful ESG reporting can help further enhance the achievement of SDGs, as well as Japan's unique role and contribution to these issues.

After this discussion, a panel of experts in Japanese business and sustainability reporting who have deep experience across academia, industry, and government policy will dig more deeply into the essence of value, Japan's historical and current efforts to align this history with the current challenges addressed by the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, and how business can continue to drive real and measurable achievement of these in a just and equitable way.

Panel speakers include:

- Prof. Haruko Satoh (Moderator), Co-Director, OSIPP-IAFOR Research Centre, Osaka University

- Masato Yamazaki, Professor Emeritus of Economics, Aquinas College

- Yoshie Sugai, Founder and Head Instructor, Chiseikan Dojo

- Trista Bridges, Cofounder & Principal, Author, Read the Air

- Jin Montesano, Chief People Officer, LIXIL Corporation

- Kumar Iyer, Sustainable Strategy Mentor

The Valuing Value half-day workshop, Monday, Sept 26, from 9:00 - 11:30 EST (22:00 - 00:30 JST).

Details, and free registration, are available at https://sched.co/1AWkD.

© Scoop Media

